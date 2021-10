After consistent results at notable tournaments in the past 14 or 15 months, Novak Djokovic had a chance to become world no. 2 for the first time in Hamburg in 2008. Facing the king of clay Rafael Nadal in the semis, Djokovic gave his everything in 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 loss after three hours and three minutes, missing a chance of reaching the final and send Nadal out from the top-2 for the first time in almost three years.

