49ers pregame report: RB Mitchell returns; which receivers will help Lance without Kittle?

By Cam Inman
Vacaville Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, Ariz. — Trey Lance won’t have George Kittle to target but the 49ers do have a surplus of available wide receivers, as well as the return of running back Elijah Mitchell. A day after putting Kittle on injured reserve because of a calf injury, and with Jimmy Garoppolo out...

numberfire.com

Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) not listed on 49ers' Week 5 injury report

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) is not listed on Week 5's Friday injury report against the Arizona Cardinals. Mitchell is expected to return after San Francisco's running back was forced to miss two games with a shoulder injury. In a potential committee role against a Cardinals' unit rated 22nd in rush defense per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Mitchell to score 6.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,500.
CBS Sports

49ers' George Kittle: On track to play Sunday

Kittle (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Official confirmation of Kittle's status will arrive once the 49ers release their inactive list prior to the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Kittle has told teammates throughout the week that he intends to play through the injury, and while he appears set to do so, fantasy managers will want to see that prediction come to pass before locking him into Week 4 lineups.
CBS Sports

49ers' George Kittle: Inefficient despite high usage

Kittle (calf) caught four of 11 targets for 40 yards against Seattle on Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) left after the first half, forcing the 49ers to turn to rookie third overall pick Trey Lance in the second half. It doesn't necessarily mean anything going forward, but Kittle couldn't get anything going with Lance. All four of Kittle's receptions occurred with Garoppolo in the first half, though the 49ers offense in general was probably more explosive under Lance, who threw two touchdown passes (both to Deebo Samuel). It's not clear what will happen with Garoppolo after his calf injury, but if Lance enters the starting lineup it will be worth monitoring how the chemistry develops between Kittle and the rookie. The 49ers have a crucial road matchup with the Cardinals in Week 5.
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
George Kittle
chatsports.com

How the 49ers offense could look with Trey Lance

John Lynch, Jimmy Garoppolo, Seattle, Kyle Shanahan, North Dakota State Bison football, Arizona, Deebo Samuel, Jack Hammer. All signs are pointing toward Trey Lance starting at quarterback for the 49ers on Sunday against Arizona. Jimmy Garoppolo has yet to participate in practice this week, and general manager John Lynch told KNBR on Friday morning that if Garoppolo is unable to practice the team will go with Lance. Garoppolo was not on the field for the start of practice on Friday afternoon.
NBC Sports

Source: 49ers expect Kittle to play; Mitchell, Norman to sit

Tight end George Kittle, who was seen running on the practice field late in the week, is expected to take the field for the 49ers on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. But rookie running back Elijah Mitchell and cornerback Josh Norman are not expected to play. Mitchell still is experiencing...
#49ers#American Football#Rb Mitchell#The Arizona Cardinals
CBS Sports

49ers' George Kittle: Calf injury lingers

Kittle is considered day-to-day with a calf injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Kittle emerged from the 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Packers with a sore calf, which contained him to one limited practice last week. He still was active Sunday against the Seahawks and logged 70 of 76 offensive snaps (92 percent), but he didn't produce much on 11 targets (four catches for 40 yards). The lack of output may have been the result of the injury, but he was also on the receiving end of passes from both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance because the former suffered a bruised calf in the contest. Garoppolo is a question mark to suit up this Sunday in Arizona, meaning Kittle could be working with Lance for a full game Week 5.
NBC Sports

Elijah Mitchell, Josh Norman inactive for 49ers

The 49ers have dealt with injuries to running backs all season and that will remain the case in Week Four against the Seahawks. Elijah Mitchell is inactive for the game because of a shoulder injury. Mitchell was listed as questionable on Friday. Tight end George Kittle is active. He was...
FanSided

George Kittle will be missed in Trey Lance’s first NFL start

The 49ers will be without All-Pro George Kittle in Week 5 and for two more games beyond, and Trey Lance could sorely miss him versus the Cardinals. While the 2-2 San Francisco 49ers world is focused on rookie quarterback Trey Lance being set to make his first-ever NFL start in Week 5 against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, a less-discussed development could play a major role in the No. 3 overall pick’s maturation process.
Marin Independent Journal

49ers report card: Can Trey Lance stop losing streak before it snowballs?

SANTA CLARA — Here is how the 49ers (2-2) graded in Sunday’s 28-21 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks (2-2): PASS OFFENSE: D+. Jimmy Garoppolo’s calf injury (unofficially) ushered in the Trey Lance era. No one can say if Garoppolo will regain his job, seeing how his health history is what mostly compelled the 49ers to find an extra QB, one who cost a pricey No. 3 draft pick. Garoppolo is no dummy. He knows how this works, how one can lose/seize a job. He hates that he got hurt (and that jump on the double-pass debacle couldn’t have helped). “I’ve been in this situation too many times and it gets real old,” Garoppolo said, echoing fans’ thoughts. A touchdown on an opening drive was top-notch Feels Great, Baby. Then came a Jimmy Throw interception, when a defensive back shrewdly figured Garoppolo would seek George Kittle over the middle. The offense bogged down, and Lance couldn’t rescue it, not with improvised runs (Is Kyle Shanahan ready for that gambit?) nor with two touchdown passes to Deebo Samuel. If left tackle Trent Williams’ shoulder injury is serious, that could be a season wrecker more than an injury at any other position, no offense to rookie Jaylon Moore, who would be the one protecting the blindside of a rookie quarterback (who shares a backfield with a rookie running back).
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NBC Sports

Mitchell, Norman both inactive for 49ers against Seahawks

As expected, the 49ers will be without rookie running back Elijah Mitchell and veteran cornerback Josh Norman on Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 at Levi's Stadium. Nickelback K'Waun Williams, rookie offensive lineman Aaron Banks and defensive lineman Zach Kerr also are inactive for the 49ers.
CBS Sports

49ers' George Kittle: Absent for another practice

Kittle (calf) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports. For the second week in a row, Kittle's lingering calf injury has kept him off the field for consecutive practices. In Week 4, he returned to the field Friday in a limited capacity and took a questionable tag into the weekend, but he was active in the 49ers' loss to the Seahawks and played 92 percent of the team's offensive snaps while finishing with four receptions for 40 yards on 10 targets. So long as he's able to turn in another limited showing this Friday, Kittle should have a good shot at suiting up Sunday in Arizona, even if the 49ers give him a designation for the contest. If cleared to play this weekend, Kittle will likely be catching passes from rookie Trey Lance, who appears on track to make his first career start with Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) missing a second straight practice Thursday.
INFORUM

Ready or not, Trey Lance could be 49ers' starting QB

Amid questions about his scant usage of Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan explained Wednesday why the rookie quarterback had only played seven snaps in the first three games. "This isn't the preseason," the 49ers head coach said. On Sunday, it became evident why Lance had been limited to spot duty: He's...
NBC Sports

Kittle doubtful for Sunday, but Mitchell, Norman OK for 49ers

The 49ers are going full steam ahead with Trey Lance under center Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, with Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out because of a calf injury. And while the rookie quarterback will have a few teammates back in the fold to support his first NFL start, he might be without a key offensive weapon.
theScore

49ers' Lance to make 1st career start vs. Cardinals, Kittle doubtful

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will make his first career start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out with a calf injury, the team announced Friday. Lance will likely be without one of his top weapons, as the 49ers listed star tight end George...
