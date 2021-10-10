A performance of magnitude and nuance: David Strathairn as Jan Karski
I have long contended that all theater in Washington is political. (It's in the oxygen we breathe.) Few works, however, pack the wallop of Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski. The play reminds us of inconvenient truths, challenges us, and offers us the opportunity to transform ourselves through the experience of theater. This is due in great part to the stellar, incredibly moving performance of David Strathairn.
