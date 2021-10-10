CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Zach Wilson says New York Jets' slow offensive starts 'crushing us'

By Rich Cimini
abc7ny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek after week, it's the same story: The New York Jets' offense doesn't show up until the second half. It's really starting to frustrate quarterback Zach Wilson, who indicated Sunday there's a "confidence issue" and it's "crushing us" because of early deficits. "It's a block we have to get over,"...

abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Jets, Zach Wilson hope to get offense going against forgiving Titans

Zach Wilson’s first NFL game at MetLife Stadium started with two interceptions on his first two pass attempts, included some loud booing after a couple of poorly thrown second-half incompletions and ended with plenty of empty seats in the building. Wilson and the Jets return to their home field on...
NFL
chatsports.com

Zach Wilson leads Jets to first win in overtime thriller over Titans

Zach Wilson and the Jets are winless no longer. The rookie quarterback had his best NFL game, and made some eyebrow-raising throws, in leading the Jets to a 27-24 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. The Jets (1-3) were booed in the first quarter after...
NFL
NJ.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson has breakthrough performance in overtime win against Titans

There were no boos raining down on Zach Wilson in the Jets’ 27-24 overtime victory against the Titans at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon — only cheers. Wilson erased the memory of his home field debut against the Patriots, proving his worth as the No. 2 overall draft pick. He threw his first pair of touchdown passes at MetLife and brought Jets fans to their feet instead of throwing their souvenir towels and heading to the exit.
NFL
kslsports.com

Zach Wilson Throws Two Quick Touchdowns Leading To Jets Comeback

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The first three quarters for former BYU and current New York Jets QB Zach Wilson wasn’t looking good but then the fourth quarter came. Zach Wilson and the Jets were trailing 17-10 early in the fourth quarter after Derrick Henry ran in his first TD of the day. Wilson then threw a beautiful ball after bobbling the snap to Jamison Crowder down to the five-yard line. After a two-yard run by the Jets, Wilson found Crowder again, this time for a three-yard TD to tie the game with 11:30 remaining in the game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Moses
chatsports.com

Zach Wilson impresses his Jets teammates in victory over Titans

Zach Wilson’s long touchdown pass to Corey Davis was even more mind blowing after the Jets saw it on tape Monday. Wilson rolled right and directed Davis to go deep, and fired a 53-yard strike to his receiver in the end zone. Wilson’s accuracy, vision and arm strength wowed running back Tevin Coleman.
Yardbarker

Jets Zach Wilson is a Big Problem for Falcons Defense

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New York Jets and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in London on Sunday morning. Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, and he has played like a spectacularly talented rookie through the Jets first four games. He leads the NFL in...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets QB Zach Wilson named NFL Rookie of the Week

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson named Week 4 NFL Rookie of the Week. Anyone who watched Zach Wilson play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans more than likely saw their jaw hit the floor at one point or another over the course of the game. Why? Well … that’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Titans#American Football#The New York Jets#The Atlanta Falcons
Jets X-Factor

Grading every Zach Wilson play in Week 3 | NY Jets Stats

How well did Zach Wilson perform against the Denver Broncos beyond the box score?. Throughout the 2021 season, I will be running a weekly series of breakdowns in which I analyze Zach Wilson‘s performance by grading every single one of his plays on a 0-to-10 scale. My goal with this...
NFL
New York Post

Zach Wilson electric as Jets upset Titans in OT for first win

Moments after Titans kicker Randy Bullock’s overtime field-goal attempt sailed wide left, Jets coach Robert Saleh found his quarterback Zach Wilson. The two had just won their first game with the Jets, a 27-24 overtime nail-biter that featured more twists than a country road. “You having fun yet?” Saleh recounted...
NFL
New York Post

Jets finally got Zach Wilson they’ve been waiting for — and boy was it fun

Zach Wilson lifted his arm toward the sky as the Titans’ field-goal attempt sailed wide left, then offered a couple of simple fist pumps for punctuation. If everything goes according to plan, this scene will mark a historic Jets moment. This will be the day that Wilson arrived as a winning franchise player for an organization that has wasted so much time trying to find one.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

WR Corps Shakeup for Zach Wilson & Jets Offense vs. Tennessee

The Jets face challenges on both sides of the ball as they warm up for the second home game of the 2021 season, against the 2-1 Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. On one side, QB Zach Wilson and the offense want to get the ball rolling after three losses with limited yardage gained and touchdowns scored. And to do it, Wilson will have to coordinate quickly with a wideout group that will be missing two injured players, rookie Elijah Moore and Jeff Smith, but that will gain the services of two other WRs who have made virtually no appearances this regular season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Ex-Jets star thinks a former MVP can help Zach Wilson

An 0-3 start and a long track record of losing will inspire all kinds of ideas, but former Jets star John Abraham is thinking well outside the box. Abraham, who played defensive end for New York from 2000-2005, thinks the Jets should sign Cam Newton in an effort to assist Zach Wilson’s development. He explained his admittedly unique idea on the “Upon Further Review” podcast on Thursday.
NFL
hypefresh.co

New York Jets Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh Win Their First Game

The New York Jets Zach Wilson and Robert Saleh celebrate their first victory together this past Sunday. The duo has struggled throughout the season; however, Wilson has shown flashes early in the season. Coach Saleh proposed a question to the rookie quarterback. “You having fun yet?” Saleh asked. The Jets...
NFL
New York Post

Zach Wilson’s touchdown bomb wasn’t what impressed Jets most

While Zach Wilson’s 53-yard touchdown bomb to Corey Davis will lead all the highlight shows, Jets coach Robert Saleh was more impressed with less sexy throws. “What gets lost in the excitement of the explosive plays that he generated was … I think it was 14 of his 18 completions were [thrown] for 7 yards or less,” Saleh said. “He didn’t get hit, there were balls getting in and out of his hands. He had, I don’t have a QB rating in front of me or anything, but I know he was very efficient, and he can play that style of ball. And there was even more to be had in those situations, as we’re all aware that third down to close out the game, the shallow cross to [Ryan Griffin] to close out the game, there are opportunities for even more, which he’ll get better at.
NFL
ESPN

New York Jets' Zach Wilson, on record pace for sacks, must avoid Carr's record

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Ouch! Just call him Sack Wilson. Quarterback Zach Wilson is getting sacked at an alarming rate -- 15 in three games. In the last 35 years, the only Jets quarterbacks sacked more in a three-game span were Ken O'Brien (1987, 1989), Neil O'Donnell (1997) and the immortal Luke Falk (2019), who was basically a punching bag as a stand-in for Sam Darnold during the latter's bout with mononucleosis. O'Brien had it the worst -- 19 sacks during the '87 beatdown.
NFL
New York Post

Zach Wilson highlights unlike anything Jets teammate had ever seen

Keelan Cole had never before seen anything like what Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson pulled off Sunday, at least not from a teammate. In terms of bars to clear, Cole’s praise of Wilson is probably closer to lifting a foot over the low bar. After all, the Jets wideout played four seasons in Jacksonville, catching passes from the likes of Blake Bortles, Chad Henne and Gardner Minshew.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Joe Namath Talks Career, Zach Wilson, Jets

The Jets won their first game of the season Sunday. They now try to win one in another country. They head to London on Sunday to take on the 1-3 Falcons, looking to make it a two-game winning streak heading into their bye. Who better to talk about the state of the team after rookie QB Zach Wilson’s career day than Broadway Joe himself?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy