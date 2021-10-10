Car falls into creek in early morning crash in Centre County, crews respond

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Ferguson Township responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Pine Grove Road and South Nixon Road at 1:38 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene they saw that the car was in a creek and the driver was still in the vehicle. Alpha Fire Department was then called to help with the removal of the driver since the car was not safe to exit, according to Alpha Fire Company’s Facebook .











Other crews also then arrived to help with getting the car out from the creek. Paratech Stabilization Struts, ratchet straps and chains were used to help steady the vehicle so the driver could get out safely. It was reported that the driver suffered no injuries from the accident.

Crews that assisted at the scene were Ferguson Township Police, Centre Lifelink EMS, Alpha Fire Company, Rescue 5 and Company 5 fire police.

