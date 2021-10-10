CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals free live stream: Score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (10/10/21)

By Aron Yohannes
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are on fire. After thrashing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, the Cardinals are the only unbeaten team left in the NFL heading into Week 5 of the 2021 season. With injuries mounting, can the San Francisco 49ers pull off an upset in the desert? This matchup kicks off on Sunday, October 10 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium with a live national TV broadcast on FOX.

