National University of Natural Medicine’s 5-acre downtown Portland property goes up for sale

Fall is upon us and gardening is starting to wind down, but it isn’t over yet and you may have some questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website and type in a question and the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?

OREGON STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO