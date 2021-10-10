CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National University of Natural Medicine’s 5-acre downtown Portland property goes up for sale

By Kale Williams
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The National University of Natural Medicine has put its 5-acre campus on the southern edge of downtown up for sale as it looks for new digs in the Portland area. The school’s current home, a historic site that includes the former Josiah Failing Elementary School building, constructed in 1921, is close to the Oregon Health & Science University and all the major freeways that run through downtown. It also features views of Mount Hood.

