CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints offensive line will have its hands full against Washington Football Team pass rush

By Canal Street Chronicles
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints have had a rough start to the Jameis Winston. Despite a 2-2 start, the early part of the 2021 season has been marred with inconsistency and a sputtering passing game. The Saints are 31st in the league in passing heading into Sunday against the Washington Football Team, a far cry from the fast and loose offense Saints fans expected to see in the post Drew Brees era.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
abc17news.com

Saints seek to ramp up pass rush vs. Washington, Heinicke

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan figures he and the rest of New Orleans’ defensive front should disrupt quarterbacks more than they have lately. Jordan doesn’t have a sack through the first four games of 2021 after racking up 48 during the previous four seasons. Meanwhile the Saints’ six sacks as a team ties for second to last in the NFL. Saints coach Sean Payton says he’s not grading his defense based on the number of sacks, but wants them to understand each week’s unique plan to disrupt opponents’ passing games. The Saints visit Washington and mobile QB Taylor Heinicke this Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Saints Rushing Attack vs. Washington Run Defense

The New Orleans Saints fell to 2-2 with a head-scratching loss at home to the New York Giants last week. They now return to the road with a trip to face 2-2 Washington. Partly because of Hurricane Ida, the Saints will play just one of their first five games inside the Superdome.
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington Football Team Injury Report: Antonio Gibson Ready vs. Saints?

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson, who sat out the Wednesday workout as the WFT prepares for Sunday's visit from the New Orleans Saints, returned to practice on Thursday - but is listed as having been limited. Gibson, who figures to be central to the attack for the 2-2...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
ClutchPoints

Washington Football Team gets huge news on injury front for Saints showdown

Two of the Washington Football Team’s most dynamic playmakers will be suiting up in Week 5 after all. Washington revealed Sunday morning that running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, both of whom were listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report, are available to play against the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

Saints Bye Report: Offensive Statistics

The post-Drew Brees era of New Orleans football has had their ups and downs on the offensive side. After two weeks of better production, here is how the Saints rank offensively and what to expect out of the unit after the bye week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Saints#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy