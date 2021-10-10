CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBM's Krishna Says Company is in Virtuous Cycle

By Frank Hartzell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGgzV_0cN4p7t200

IBM (IBM) - Get International Business Machines (IBM) Report now makes much of its revenue in consulting and partnering with companies that weren’t even in the imagination stage when Big Blue began more than a century ago.

IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of "Mad Money" that the company is focusing on technology consulting. In the case of Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report, IBM was able to provide a hybrid cloud solution that will move 90% of Delta's current applications to the cloud, powered by Amazon Web Services (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, RedHat and IBM's own applications.

On Real Money, Bruce Kamich recently looked at IBM's chart performance. "In the updated daily bar chart of IBM ... we can see that the shares have improved since our Sept. 22 review and now trade above the bottoming 50-day moving average line. IBM survived the test of the 200-day line."

IBM doesn't go it alone, Krishna told Cramer. The company partners with the best in the business including Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report, Amazon, Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report and Box (BOX) - Get Box, Inc. Class A Report, just to name a few. IBM is an "ecosystem," he said, so even if they share revenue in some areas, there will always be opportunity for IBM.

IBM utilizes cash to help drive its success, Krishna said. The company has entered into a virtuous cycle, one where free cash flow provides the revenue needed to drive growth, which in turn provides even more free cash flow. The company expects to generate $35 billion in free cash flow over the next three years. As of the first week of October, IBM stock was trading up about 14% over the past year.

Street.Com

What IBM's Technical Trends Are Telling Us

In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Monday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM (IBM) , on the heels of the company's annual analyst meeting. Krishna said IBM has entered into a virtuous cycle, one where free cash flow provides the revenue...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: J&J, Netflix, Nvidia, Tesla

It's finally time to get bullish, because the cavalry is finally here. Those were Jim Cramer thoughts for his Mad Money viewers Friday after a two-day rally that seems to have finally broken the gloom on Wall Street. It's time to get constructive, Cramer said, because there's another gauntlet of earnings ahead.
STOCKS
healthleadersmedia.com

Leaders Say Efficiency, Not Finances, is Top Rev Cycle RPA/AI Benefit

More than 80% of leading health systems that are using RPA/AI say their primary reason for investing in the technology was improving financial performance, but once the technology was in use, they said efficiency was the top benefit. — The reasons that leading health systems initially invest in robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) for revenue cycle management are slightly different than the benefits they report after actually using the technology.
TECHNOLOGY
