Clemson, SC

Former ACC star, current analyst still has faith in Clemson

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJIkp_0cN4ogFd00

On College Sports Sunday on SiriusXM, former Georgia Tech star running back and current ACC Network analyst Roddy Jones was jokingly asked if it’s too soon to etch it in stone that Wake Forest will make the College Football Playoff after starting the season 6-0.

Jones laughed and said, “Yeah, it’s too soon.”

“We’ve got to see what Clemson looks like after the bye week,” he added. “I’m not saying they’re going to be markedly better on offense, but if they’re slightly better on offense, then they’re a top-10 team because of what that defense has been doing this season.”

Jones went on to say that in his opinion, Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) is still the favorite to win the ACC this season even though Wake Forest (6-0, 4-0) and NC State (4-1, 1-0) are both currently ahead of the Tigers in the Atlantic Division standings.

“It’s still Clemson. I mean, it is, just until proven otherwise,” Jones said. “NC State obviously has been in the driver’s seat, they should be. But I have more faith in Clemson not losing a game the rest of the way than NC State not losing two games, just because of what I saw against Mississippi State.

“You’ve got to see multiple weeks of them playing that level, the same level that they played against Clemson, so that you know you don’t have that Mississippi State performance still in them. Because they honestly could have lost to Louisiana Tech. Louisiana Tech’s throwing the ball in the end zone to win the game at the end of the game. So, if you have the rollercoaster that you’ve had … They’re going to get beat a couple times in the ACC if they do that in the league.”

Jones added that outside of Clemson, Pittsburgh (4-1, 1-0) is the second favorite of his to win the ACC Championship.

“But they play Clemson down the line (on Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh),” he said. “So, that always hurts a Coastal Divison team getting in the championship game. Although this Clemson team, if Pitt can put up 30, are we sure that Clemson can? Because I’m not.”

#Nc State#American Football#Acc Network#Wake Forest#Tigers#Louisiana Tech#Coastal Divison
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

