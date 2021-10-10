HAL BRADY: The blessed tie of friendship

It has been suggested that intimate friendships are rare in life, and they are. Often we have only one, occasionally two, usually not more than three in our entire lives. A high school English teacher told her class : “If you get one true friend in this lifetime, just one true friend, you’re rich.” Now I want to use the well known friendship of Jonathan and David as the focal point of this writing today. Jonathan’s friendship with David covers Saul’s repeated attempts to kill David. The story begins with these words: “The soul of Jonathan was knit to the soul of David, and Jonathan loved him with his own soul” (l Samuel 18:1). Most of chapters 18-20 of First Samuel are filled with the details of Saul’s six attempts to murder David. But as Jonathan enables David’s escape there is this end bracket: “Jonathan said to David, ‘Go in peace… the Lord shall be between me and you, and between my descendants and your descendants forever” (l Samuel 20:42).