Carrizo Springs vs Devine 100821 by Tommy Hays

Big Spring (5-1) at Pampa (5-1): Two of the most explosive offensive units in West Texas meet up as a marathon non-district slate closes out for both of these programs in four-team districts. Big Spring has won three straight since their loss to Monahans and a big part of that streak has been the Steers explosive offense led by QB Gabriel Baeza. In last week’s 47-29 win over Littlefield, the senior QB had a monster game throwing for 325 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Pampa has won five straight since dropping their season opener, but the Harvesters got pushed last week slipping past Perryton 44-41. QB Sam Anguiano led the explosive Pampa offense with 263 yards passing and two touchdowns, while RB Cornelius Landers again showed why he’s one of the most consistent backs in the Texas Panhandle rushing for 139 yards and a touchdown. Expect a lot of offense in this one, Pampa’s played the tougher schedule and appears to be slightly ahead of Big Spring on defense as well, so give the Harvesters the edge. Stepp’s Pick: Pampa by 9.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 11 DAYS AGO