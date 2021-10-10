CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrizo Springs vs Devine 100821 by Tommy Hays

By Chris Doelle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"10.08.21 Carrizo Springs vs Devine. Carrizo Springs remains undefeated on the season with a 33-26 Victory over Devine. It was a back and forth game with Carrizo's defense making a big stand late in the game, then punching it in during the final minute to win the game! " LSG...

Hays High ties record for most points in a game vs Abilene

Hays High traveled east on Friday to take on Abilene in an I-70 showdown that was supposed to be played last season. Due to COVID-19 pushing the game back to this year, the Indians got to travel to the new Cowboy stadium. The city of Abilene passed a bond to...
High School Football: Ocean Springs vs. Biloxi

Rarely does a high school football team play a game on any other day but Friday. However, Thursday night football is kind of becoming a thing for Ocean Springs and it is working out pretty well, having opened the season with a dramatic overtime victory against Clinton and now the first team in region 4 class 6A to get its third district win.
WATCH: Ohio QB Armani Rogers makes college football history with electric TD run vs. Buffalo

Ohio got off to a blistering start against Buffalo on Saturday, before eventually losing 27-26, scoring three touchdowns and ending the first quarter with a commanding 21-0 lead. It's just the kind of start the Bobcats needed as they've begun the season at 1-5, and the offensive explosion was highlighted by a record-setting 99-yard touchdown run by quarterback Armani Rogers.
Highlights from Week 9 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Williams vs. Western Alamance, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below. Northern Guilford vs. Page West Forsyth vs. Davie County […]
Devine Team Tennis Seated 3rd

With the Team Tennis season ending on Thursday, October 7th, the Devine Team is seated 3rd with a 2-2 district record and 7-5 overall. The Varsity will play in Medina Valley on October 7th and the JV will play their last game the day before. Last week the Varsity beat Floresville 11-5 and the JV won 13-10. Playoffs begin the week of October 11th.
Cold Spring Harbor vs Island Trees

Overall 3 - 2 | Conference 3 - 2 Overall 4 - 1 | Conference 4 - 1 Top performers I - Capetto 3 run (kick failed) C - Tauckus 5 run (Schmidt kick) C - Phelan 29 pass from Reilly (Schmidt kick) C - Reilly 3 run (kick failed) C- Tauckus 8 run (Schmidt kick) C - Tauckus 5 run (Schmidt kick) C - Tauckus 12 run (kick failed)
AHS football vs Hays

The Abilene Cowboys fell to a very talented Hays High Indians last Friday night at home. The…
El Campo Ricebirds Football 101321

Terry Bennett sits down with El Campo ISD Athletic Director and Head Coach, Chad Worrell. In each episode, we recap what has been happening with the team and look forward to the coming week. SPONSORSHIP: If you'd like to find out how to sponsor an upcoming episode, contact us and...
5-0 Carrizo Springs looks to knock off Warhorses Friday at Wildcat Stadium

Devine begins its annual quest for a district championship on October 8 against an undefeated Carrizo Springs team. While other teams such as Crystal City and Pearsall have yet to find the win column, Carrizo and Bandera along with an always tough Hondo are putting their names in the hat for a state playoff #1 seed out of District 15-4A DII.
Harvesters wrap up pre-District play with Homecoming game vs. Big Spring

The Pampa Harvesters (5-1) will wrap up their pre-District schedule Friday when they host Big Spring (5-1) for their 2021 Homecoming Game. The Harvesters are coming off a 44-41 win at Perryton that was sealed by a late field goal from senior kicker Erick Hernandez. The win was the Harvesters fifth-straight.
Small School Mega Preview: Big Spring vs. Pampa, Stephenville vs. Waco La Vega and more!

Big Spring (5-1) at Pampa (5-1): Two of the most explosive offensive units in West Texas meet up as a marathon non-district slate closes out for both of these programs in four-team districts. Big Spring has won three straight since their loss to Monahans and a big part of that streak has been the Steers explosive offense led by QB Gabriel Baeza. In last week’s 47-29 win over Littlefield, the senior QB had a monster game throwing for 325 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Pampa has won five straight since dropping their season opener, but the Harvesters got pushed last week slipping past Perryton 44-41. QB Sam Anguiano led the explosive Pampa offense with 263 yards passing and two touchdowns, while RB Cornelius Landers again showed why he’s one of the most consistent backs in the Texas Panhandle rushing for 139 yards and a touchdown. Expect a lot of offense in this one, Pampa’s played the tougher schedule and appears to be slightly ahead of Big Spring on defense as well, so give the Harvesters the edge. Stepp’s Pick: Pampa by 9.
Coach's Corner – Spring Hill vs. Rose Bud

It was a close game for Spring Hill against Rose Bud on Friday night, but the bears managed to claw their way to a 24-18 victory in the final minute of the game. Coach Greg Smith said that anytime you’re on the road brings unknown elements to the game, but he was proud of the Bears’ ability to make the best of it.
Undefeated Floresville, Alamo Heights meet in 15-5A-II clash; Carrizo Springs vs. Devine headlines Road Trip; Johnson, Taft off to impressive 6-0 starts

Week 7 of KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage (BGC) sees a number of area teams return to action after their bye weeks ready to hit the ground running in district play. Two of the best in the area meet Friday night in what many consider to be the 15-5A-II championship game, but that’s just one of many huge matchups this week that will help determine the final standings.
A chat with 'The' Tommy John

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - His name is mentioned in just about every baseball game that is broadcast because of the surgery he had. Tommy John is spending some time in Watertown as he and his wife, Cheryl Beecher John, are in the process of moving from California to Florida.
Game Of The Week: Sand Springs Vs. Booker T

We've reached just about the halfway point of the high school football season but it's not slowing down. Jonathan Huskey joined us from Sand Springs for our Tulsa Tech Game of the Week, as the Sand Springs Sandites host Booker T Washington.
JV Horses will way to 28-14 victory over Carrizo Springs

“I hate bye weeks!!!” were the first words out of Coach Heath Poppe’s mouth as he recapped the Warhorse JV football victory over Carrizo Springs. After a sluggish start, according to Poppe, Devine found their groove in time to gut out the 28-14 win at Warhorse Stadium. “We were on...
