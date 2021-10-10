Do you see what Jesus sees? | Clergy Corner

In the Gospel of Luke, we find Jesus doing a lot of eating. He basically goes from meal to meal. I think he would like Woodland, with all of its great restaurants. Jesus loved a good meal and a good party. IN the gospel of Luke, he dines out a lot. Sometimes he is dining with the politically powerful, those with religious power, those who are considered outcast, and those who are considered unclean. When he is invited in, he accepts the invite and dines with those who invite him in.