CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodland, CA

Do you see what Jesus sees? | Clergy Corner

By Woodland Daily Democrat
Daily Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Gospel of Luke, we find Jesus doing a lot of eating. He basically goes from meal to meal. I think he would like Woodland, with all of its great restaurants. Jesus loved a good meal and a good party. IN the gospel of Luke, he dines out a lot. Sometimes he is dining with the politically powerful, those with religious power, those who are considered outcast, and those who are considered unclean. When he is invited in, he accepts the invite and dines with those who invite him in.

www.dailydemocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Woodland, CA
Woodland, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy