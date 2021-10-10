This Legendary New York Bagel Shop Is Finally Going National
By Krissy Gasbarre
EatThis
6 days ago
There's just no bagel like a New York City bagel… but if it's been a little while since you've made a visit, here's some enticing news: One Manhattan bakery that holds a place in the hearts of millions is making a revolutionary move, as they're about to bring New York City bagels closer to you.
Don't blink! The world is changing quickly, and fast food chains are among the institutions that are driving that trend the hardest. Why, Taco Bell had just come out with one of their most-hyped menu offerings of all time, and already customers are finding it's too late to get their hands on it. Did Taco Bell just discontinue one of its biggest successes? A few apparent insiders are sounding off.
Coca-Cola isn't the only internationally recognized beverage brand that's ending production on some of its drinks. What's arguably the world's best known tequila brand has revealed it's canceling one of its blends, and the decision seems to make some sense—still, it sounds like fans of this drink may be already mourning.
Is trouble brewing at Starbucks? It was reported by Vice this week that the coffee chain temporarily closed two Buffalo, NY stores involved in unionizing efforts. And while the chain claims that the store closures are unrelated to the union drive, some find their timing to be dubious. According to...
After conducting tests of its newest burger in several European countries this year, McDonald's is finally bringing it to the domestic market. The McPlant will soon begin testing in select restaurants across the U.S. and it will be the first time it is sold domestically. For those who don't remember,...
Of the many virus experts forecasting our future, Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, was perhaps the loudest back in June, concerned about new COVID variants and low vaccination rates. Turns out, he was right to be concerned: The delta variant has burned through many Americans, 65 million of whom are eligible for a vaccine and still refuse one. So where does that leave us and will there be another surge to worry about? Osterholm addressed these topics—including which states are in danger—on his podcast. Read on to hear six essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
We love a good cabbage dish, and apparently, we are not alone. According to a poll done by One Poll on behalf of Dr. Praeger, cabbage is on the list of America's Favorite Vegetables, with 84% of people giving cabbage their seal of approval. And this is no surprise. The cruciferous vegetable, which has been cultivated for over 4,000 years, can be prepared in so many different ways. From baked cabbage casseroles to nutrient-rich cabbage smoothies, there really is something for everyone.
Did you know that Lorde has an Instagram account devoted to one thing: the quest for the perfect onion ring? Yes, that Lorde, the international superstar singer responsible for the mega-hit Royals. In 2017, rumor had it that the account @onionringsworldwide was hers, and she officially revealed that she was the creator of the account on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She created it for fun while she was on tour, and never intended for it to become a sensation. "I completely didn't realize that it would be a thing," the singer told Fallon.
Popeyes is finally joining the celeb-endorsed fast-food craze with a new menu item and merchandise lines created in collaboration with a superstar rapper—and it's a saucy one!. The fried chicken chain is partnering with Megan Thee Stallion on a new Hottie Sauce and a line of merchandise. But the musician...
If vodka is your spirit of choice when you order a drink, data suggests you share this preference with more than half of U.S. consumers. You might also be excited to catch the latest buzz on what Anheuser-Busch has been up to—check out how this major American brewery is suddenly shaking things up for the cocktail-drinking crowd.
Wendy's is all in on its new menu item and wants to make sure you are, too. They even have a new customer satisfaction policy: the chain is promising to replace all orders of their Hot & Crispy fries that are anything less than 100% hot and crispy—no questions asked.
Fast-food chains are gearing up their tech capabilities and soon, the landscape of the industry will be changed forever. McDonald's, for example, began testing a voice recognition software in Chicago which could remove human interaction from its drive-thru ordering process altogether. Similarly, America's second-largest burger chain Wendy's is gearing up...
Thanks to an ongoing dispute at the U.S.-Canada border, a shortage of fish that is used in popular fast-food products like fish sticks and fish sandwiches is on the horizon. According to Associated Press, shipments of Alaska pollock have been held at the border due to a customs issue that's currently being litigated in federal court, and if the dispute isn't resolved quickly, America could be facing a low supply of the fish for next year's Lenten season.
