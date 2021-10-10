CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

The Sabres waive Jonsson-Fjallby

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ugSVL_0cN4mcn900

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – The Sabres will wait until after practice on Monday to announce their final roster of 23. We got a little insight on Sunday when only Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was waived by the noon deadline. That means Cody Eakin and John Hayden have not been waived and have made the team.

The Sabres are currently carrying eight defensemen with Mattias Samuelsson injured and likely going on IR. Jack Eichel will also start the season on IR.

With seven defensemen on the active roster, Eakin and Hayden are currently the extra forwards which leaves no room for rookie JJ Peterka. That could change if Kevyn Adams makes a trade before Monday afternoon’s deadline.

You have to feel bad for Jonsson-Fjallby who after being claimed from the Washington Capitals on Monday, was supposed to play in the Sabres final two preseason games, but Visa problems prevented him from getting a look.

Jacob Bryson took advantage of his training camp opportunities to earn a spot. You have to figure he’s in the top six or he’d be in Rochester, so either Mark Pysyk or Will Butcher will serve as the seventh defenseman.

Peterka scored his third goal of the preseason on Saturday when he tipped in a Tage Thompson shot. That line along with Rasmus Asplund looked very good in the win over the Detroit Red Wings. Peterka still could make the team as a 19-year-old rookie if Adams makes a trade.

As it stands now the forwards that appear to be making the team are Casey Mittelstadt, Dylan Cozens, Zemgus Girgensons, Thompson, Eakin, Anders Bjork, Jeff Skinner, Drake Caggiula, Asplund, Victor Olofsson, Vinnie Hinostroza, Arttu Ruotsalainen, Kyle Okposo and Hayden.

Brandon Biro and Casey Fitzgerald were sent to Rochester Sunday morning.

The Sabres were off Sunday and will practice on Monday. Game No. 1 is Thursday at home against the Montreal Canadiens.

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Penguins top Sabres in shootout

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jason Zucker scored in the ninth round of the shootout to give Pittsburgh a win over Buffalo on Tuesday night. Kasperi Kapanen got his third goal of the preseason in the third period, Drew O'Connor scored twice and Radim Zohorna also scored. Casey DeSmith had 23 saves. Bryan Rust and Danton Heinen also scored in the shootout.
NHL
WGR550

Penguins come back to upend Sabres

It took nine rounds, but eventually Jason Zucker scored the game-winning shootout goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins in their 4-3 come from behind over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Buffalo Sabres

2021 record: 15-34-7 (8th, East) Players to watch: With cornerstone center Jack Eichel headed out the door, the focus shifts to young centers Dylan Cozens (seventh overall pick in 2019) and Casey Mittelstadt (eighth overall pick in 2017). Can they join defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in the long-term nucleus? Former Blues prospect Tage Thompson is due to finally break out as a power forward. Veteran winger Jeff Skinner if a four-time 30-goal scorer who needs to relocate his game.
NHL
Anniston Star

Bozeman runs past Sabres

After fighting back to defeat Bozeman in overtime on Friday, the Badlands Sabres junior hockey team had the opportunity to earn another comeback victory over the Icedogs Saturday at Haynes Pavilion in Bozeman, Mont. Unfortunately, Badlands wasn’t able to close the gap Saturday as Bozeman pulled away in the second...
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Sabres' Aaron Dell: Waived by Sabres

Dell was placed on waivers by Buffalo on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports. This move suggests the Sabres are comfortable with entering the season with Dustin Tokarski and Craig Anderson as their top two netminders. The 32-year-old Dell has 114 games of NHL experience under his belt, so there's a chance he'll get claimed off waivers by a goaltender-needy team. If not, look for him to be assigned to AHL Rochester.
NHL
FingerLakes1

Sabres waive Aaron Dell, set goalie tandem of Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski

The Buffalo Sabres waived goaltender Aaron Dell on Wednesday, leaving Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski as their goaltending tandem. Dell, 32, signed a $750,000 contract with the Sabres in free agency after spending last season in the New Jersey Devils organization. Before that, he played four seasons with the San Jose Sharks.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Pysyk
Person
Drake Caggiula
Person
Casey Fitzgerald
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Kevyn Adams
Person
Cody Eakin
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Vinnie Hinostroza
Person
Dylan Cozens
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Mattias Samuelsson
Person
Victor Olofsson
Person
Brandon Biro
Person
Rasmus Asplund
Person
Zemgus Girgensons
Person
Arttu Ruotsalainen
Person
Kyle Okposo
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres waive Aaron Dell, likely have goaltending set for opening night

The Buffalo Sabres this afternoon waived struggling goalie Aaron Dell, meaning they could begin the season with veterans Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski in net. Dell, 32, compiled a 0-0-1 record with a 5.57 goals-against average and an .838 save percentage in 65 minutes played over two preseason games. In...
NHL
NHL

Sabres assign 6 players to Amerks

Rochester will hold its first practice of training camp today. The Buffalo Sabres have assigned the following players to the Rochester Americans (AHL):. The Amerks will hold the first practice of their training camp today. Amerks.com has the latest news from Rochester. Buffalo will play its fifth of six preseason...
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Are the Sabres “Tough” Enough?

A lot has been written about the evolution of the game of hockey. The speed and skill of the game have increased dramatically, while certain physical elements, such as fighting, have decreased. As a result, the role of the “enforcer,” or player whose primary skillset is fighting, has been severely culled across the league.
NHL
NHL

Sabres recall Fitzgerald from Amerks

Defenseman tallied assist in Rochester's preseason game on Sunday. The Buffalo Sabres have recalled defenseman Casey Fitzgerald from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Monday. Fitzgerald was reassigned to Rochester on Sunday. He tallied an assist and had a plus-2 rating in the Amerks' 5-2 preseason win over the Syracuse...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ir#The Washington Capitals#Visa#The Detroit Red Wings#The Montreal Canadiens
defector.com

Meet The Sabres, Whoever They Are

The Ottawa Senators have long been a delightful comedic foil for hockey fans and content-starved bloggers everywhere. They were once good but over years of careful, artful, and crafty mismanagement, led by an owner in Eugene Melnyk whose people skills could be matched only by a lice-infested C. Montgomery Burns, became a competitive atrocity. You know how rancid they were? We gave them a full week.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres Dahlin believes in his teammates

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – On Wednesday, the Sabres got their final practice in before opening the season on Thursday at home against the Montreal Canadiens. Drake Caggiula returned to practice after having to leave on Tuesday with an unspecified injury. With Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe both gone, Rasmus...
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Sabres open the season by hosting the Habs

Record: 0-1-0 Last game: 2-1 loss vs. Toronto. The Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens will face off for the first time January 30, 2020 in tonight’s game. That’s perhaps one of the things I’m most excited for this season, personally: being able to see other teams again, including our friends north of the border. Last season was odd in so many ways, but only playing a small group of teams got kind of boring, right? It’ll be nice to see other teams and other players again, and starting with Montreal is a great way to kick things off.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
WGR550

Craig Anderson gets call in net to open 2021-22 Sabres season

Granato doesn’t look at Anderson being 40-years-old. He said, “I’m very impressed with Craig. At his age, I mean I wouldn’t know his age, he’s competing like a young guy and to stay in this league you have to have that rookie mentality every year.”
NHL
Yardbarker

Christian Wolanin claimed by the Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have claimed defenseman Christian Wolanin off of waivers from the Los Angeles Kings. Wolanin, 26, was placed on the wire yesterday, and while the Kings hoped he would clear and be assigned to the Ontario Reign in the American Hockey League, that wasn’t the case. Wolanin didn’t...
NHL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
359
Followers
2K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy