The Sabres waive Jonsson-Fjallby

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – The Sabres will wait until after practice on Monday to announce their final roster of 23. We got a little insight on Sunday when only Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was waived by the noon deadline. That means Cody Eakin and John Hayden have not been waived and have made the team.

The Sabres are currently carrying eight defensemen with Mattias Samuelsson injured and likely going on IR. Jack Eichel will also start the season on IR.

With seven defensemen on the active roster, Eakin and Hayden are currently the extra forwards which leaves no room for rookie JJ Peterka. That could change if Kevyn Adams makes a trade before Monday afternoon’s deadline.

You have to feel bad for Jonsson-Fjallby who after being claimed from the Washington Capitals on Monday, was supposed to play in the Sabres final two preseason games, but Visa problems prevented him from getting a look.

Jacob Bryson took advantage of his training camp opportunities to earn a spot. You have to figure he’s in the top six or he’d be in Rochester, so either Mark Pysyk or Will Butcher will serve as the seventh defenseman.

Peterka scored his third goal of the preseason on Saturday when he tipped in a Tage Thompson shot. That line along with Rasmus Asplund looked very good in the win over the Detroit Red Wings. Peterka still could make the team as a 19-year-old rookie if Adams makes a trade.

As it stands now the forwards that appear to be making the team are Casey Mittelstadt, Dylan Cozens, Zemgus Girgensons, Thompson, Eakin, Anders Bjork, Jeff Skinner, Drake Caggiula, Asplund, Victor Olofsson, Vinnie Hinostroza, Arttu Ruotsalainen, Kyle Okposo and Hayden.

Brandon Biro and Casey Fitzgerald were sent to Rochester Sunday morning.

The Sabres were off Sunday and will practice on Monday. Game No. 1 is Thursday at home against the Montreal Canadiens.