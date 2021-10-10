High Winds Predicted For Next Week’s Forecast, Power Outages Expected
Strong winds are in the forecast starting early next week, with peak gusts on Monday, leading to warnings of possible power outages and wind-related incidents. On Saturday, the National Weather Service Los Angeles tweeted a warning for strong and widespread winds on Monday. Wind speeds are predicted to reach between 45-65 miles per hour in the Antelope Valley, Santa Barbara County, Los Angeles and Ventura County.www.hometownstation.com
