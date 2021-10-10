CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

High Winds Predicted For Next Week’s Forecast, Power Outages Expected

By Linsey Towles
Santa Clarita Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong winds are in the forecast starting early next week, with peak gusts on Monday, leading to warnings of possible power outages and wind-related incidents. On Saturday, the National Weather Service Los Angeles tweeted a warning for strong and widespread winds on Monday. Wind speeds are predicted to reach between 45-65 miles per hour in the Antelope Valley, Santa Barbara County, Los Angeles and Ventura County.

