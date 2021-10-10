Kristin Cavallari Wants to Get Married Again After Jay Cutler Divorce, Chase Rice Dates: Revelations

Kristin Cavallari attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on January 5, 2020. Shutterstock

Opening up. After announcing her divorce from Jay Cutler in April 2020, Kristin Cavallari has focused on her new normal as a single mom and even started to date again earlier this year. More than a year later, she hopes to walk down the aisle again someday.

The Uncommon James founder, 34, posted via Instagram Story for her followers to “ask me a question” on Sunday, October 10. Social media fans certainly weren’t shy as they asked the reality TV personality about her life post-divorce, her kids — Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, whom she shares with the NFL athlete, 38 — and her various lifestyle choices.

After a few softball questions about her beauty preferences, her favorite meals, her biggest turnoff in a man (“insecurity”) and how many times she’s been in love (“three”), the Very Cavallari alum revealed that she hasn’t given up on marriage despite her divorce.

The California native knows she “will” get married again, though isn’t in a rush “whatsoever.”

“I’m really enjoying being alone right now,” she wrote via Instagram. “I’ve done the work I’ve needed to do for the past year and a half and I’m finally getting to a place of potentially being ready for a relationship but not quite yet.”

Cavallari is currently dating, but she assured followers that it isn’t serious.

“In a general sense, yes, I have been,” the Little James founder wrote in one slide. “No one serious though — I’ve just been having fun. I haven’t wanted a boyfriend. But I’m currently not dating anyone.”

The Nashville resident’s latest confession comes months after Us Weekly confirmed that she was seeing country singer Chase Rice.

“It’s still very new, but they really like each other,” a source told Us in August. “They’ve been spotted around Nashville on a couple of dates, she’s been to one of his shows and they’re taking things slow. Kristin thinks Chase is a really sweet and fun guy.”

Months earlier, she was linked to comedian Jeff Dye, though Us confirmed their split in March.

Cavallari’s recent romances came less than a year after she announced her split from the former football player. The exes confirmed their uncoupling in April 2020, nearly seven years after their June 2013 nuptials.

Since their split, the True Roots author and Cutler — who was recently linked with newly divorced Jana Kramer — have remained focused on amicably coparenting their three kids.

“Everyone’s situation is different,” the Laguna Beach alum exclusively told Us in August about the former couple putting their kids first. “I think the most important thing, and I learned this from my mom, was to always just never speak badly about the other person. To be as much of a united front as you can be.”

She also reiterated that mindset during the Instagram Story Q&A on Sunday.

“When I have my kids, I’m mom — that’s it,” she wrote in another slide on her story next to a photo with her daughter, whose face was covered with a heart-eyes emoji. “I don’t do anything else. I’ve only gotten a babysitter twice since my divorce (once for a baby shower and once for dinner with my mom). They are my priority no matter what.”

Scroll below for more of her bombshell confessions on marriage and dating post-divorce: