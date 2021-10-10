411 Box Office Report: No Time to Die Leads Way With $56 Million Opening
Daniel Craig ended his run as 007 with a #1 box office start as No Time to Die won the weekend. The 25th James Bond film grossed $56 million in its domestic opening, coming in around where most rational analysts predicted it to do coming into the weekend. There were some wild predictions suggesting that the film could top $100 million, but those were never based in reality. No Time To Die represents the lowest start for a Bond film of Craig’s tenure, but is the fifth-highest opening of the pandemic-hobbled year that was 2021.411mania.com
Comments / 0