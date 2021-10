The mighty Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees got the fireworks started early in Tuesday night’s American League wild card game. Here’s the scene: Top of the first inning, two down, Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, 0–1 count, an 87-mph slider cruising just a little too casually over the outer half of the plate. Stanton—baseball’s Lord of Exit Velocity, the last person on Earth you want to see coiling up for a big rip at your hanging breaking pitch—whipped his bat through the zone and absolutely crushed the baseball. Murdered it. Look at this titan, this Bunyanesque figure, admiring the moon shot that staked his Yankees to a crucial early lead:

