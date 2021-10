The Polish Constitutional Tribunal has adjudged that certain aspects of European law, and the status of the Court of Justice of the European Union, are incompatible with the constitution of the Republic of Poland. They should know, and they’re undoubtedly correct. You might well point out that they’re a little late to the game, Poland having joined the EU in 2004, but much has changed since then. In any case, it has set hearts thumping and minds racing about what it all might mean: in short, though, probably nothing, at least in the short run.

