CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Collins, CO

Edora Pond Closed After Raw Sewage Unexpectedly Spills From Bypass Line

CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Edora Pond in Fort Collins is closed after about 10,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Spring Creek. Fort Collins Utilities says a sewer bypass line dislodged unexpectedly on Friday morning.

It sent the material into the pond for about 10 minutes, they say. The temporary hose was part of a sewer line replacement project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157ob2_0cN4ibla00

(credit: Fort Collins)

City officials say they are working with county and state health departments to clean it up.

Residents are asked to avoid areas downstream.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Bear Captured Frolicking In The Snow At Roxborough State Park

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Even though it snowed this past week some bears are still out and about, waiting to hibernate. Colorado Parks and Wildlife captured some video of a bear frolicking in the snow. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) CPW said the video was captured on Thursday when Roxborough State Park received its first snow of the season. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The bear seems unphased by the falling snow, just taking a drink of water from a stream. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Large Boulder Damages Poudre Canyon Road

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A large boulder rolled over Poudre Canyon Road or CO 14 and damaged the road. Westbound lanes were closed due to rocks on the road between Sleepin Elephant and County Road 126. (credit: CDOT) The rock left a big hole in its wake, carving out a large path in the asphalt. (credit: CDOT) The good news is that no one was injured and the rock rolled down the hill. There were traffic delays in the area due to alternating traffic around the lane closure during repairs. (credit: CDOT)
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Traffic Backed Up On Northbound I-25 Due To Semi Crash At Eastbound I-70 Ramp

DENVER (CBS4)– Traffic was backed up for miles on northbound Interstate 25 due to a crash at the eastbound Interstate 70 ramp on Saturday morning. The crash was blocking the ramp to eastbound I-70 until nearly noon. (credit: CDOT) The Colorado Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed a semi on its side in the ramp lanes. One lane of traffic was getting through but backups stretched for miles. (credit: CDOT) All lanes of the ramp were reopened once the crash was cleared. Denver police said that the semi was hauling rock and tipped from the weight of the load. The tractor trailer was left on its side, completely blocking the ramp. The driver was rushed to the hospital.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

High Line Canal Helps Mitigate Heat Island Conditions In Denver Metro Area

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The High Line Canal Conservancy says community members and volunteers play a key role in their ability to connect with more residents across the Denver metro area so access increases to the trail. Helping neighborhoods along the canal with Black and Brown families realize the healthier lifestyle available to them is part of their ongoing mission to improve outreach to these marginalized communities. “I can just hop on the canal whenever, anything I need, I need to get outside and breathe some fresh air,” said Arelie Alcazar on Wednesday. “It’s always safe.” A longtime resident in one of...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Collins, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Hikers Discouraged From Climbing Kit Carson Peak As Madeline Baharlou-Quivey’s Body Recovered

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Search and rescue personnel assembled in the Sangre de Cristo mountain range Saturday morning to recovery the body of a Denver woman who failed to return from a hike. They asked other hikers to avoid the area in order to keep rescuers safe from rockfall. Madeline Baharlou-Quivey, 29, sent a message for help from the flanks of a Colorado 14er Monday night as inclement weather rolled in. Rescuers were unable to pinpoint the location of her body until Wednesday, 43 hours after her S.O.S. Madeline Baharlou-Quivey (credit: Facebook) Unfortunately, continuing poor weather conditions and unsafe terrain negated any...
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Semi Carrying Coors Crashes, Rolls Over In Silverthorne After Exiting Off Icy I-70 With Brake Issue

(CBS4) – A semi truck carrying Coors beer crashed in Silverthorne Friday after the driver told authorities it lost its braking capacity while coming down Interstate 70 from the Eisenhower Tunnel. No one was hurt in the crash just off the interstate, a fact that Summit County emergency crews said was “remarkable.” (credit: Summit Fire & EMS) Summit Fire & EMS said the truck “clipped and spun” a Jeep before leaving the I-70 not long after 10:30 a.m. It then came down the Silverthorne exit and went over the median in icy conditions as it was trying to turn right onto the Blue River Parkway. It didn’t collide with any vehicles in the intersection before it rolled over. (credit: Summit Fire & EMS) Part of Blue River Parkway was shut down after the crash as a cleanup effort took place. Crews were busy unloading 12-packs of the beer off the truck before they could get the trailer back up.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Quiet And Mild Until The Next Storm Arrives Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be hard to play the game “Find That Cloud” this weekend in Colorado. A ridge of high pressure will bring us a few days of mild and quiet weather with little to no cloud cover around the state. Temperatures will be pleasant on this Saturday with most locations climbing into the 50s and 60s. It will be even warmer on Sunday with widespread 70s expected in Denver and on the eastern plains. The next storm that will impact us is approaching the Pacific Northwest. It will move into the region by Monday night and early Tuesday. Right now it looks like the bulk of that storm will stay in Wyoming, but it should be close enough to bring some cooler air, gusty wind and a few showers. Our northern and central mountains may pick up a few inches of fresh snow.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Blue Angels Jet Makes Emergency Landing At Great Colorado Air Show

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– A Blue Angels pilot made an emergency landing at the Great Colorado Air Show in Loveland on Saturday. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was there watching the performance when one of the jets landed just moments after takeoff. (credit: Dillon Thomas) That’s when emergency vehicles rushed to meet the plane on the ground. It’s unclear exactly what happened during takeoff that caused the jet to land. (credit: Dillon Thomas) The U.S. Navy Blue Angels headlined the airshow in Loveland this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewage#Spills#The Pond#Fort Collins Utilities
CBS Denver

Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot At Denver International Airport Opens On Very Temporary Basis To Handle Larger Load Of Travelers

DENVER (CBS4) – The Pikes Peak shuttle lot at Denver International Airport has been closed for nearly a year-and-a-half, but it will open on a temporary basis to handle a larger load of travelers for part of this weekend, the airport announced on Friday. “I think us just opening that temporarily is going to alleviate strain which we had last weekend,” says Alex Renteria, the Public Information Officer for Denver International Airport. (credit: CBS) The parking lot opened at 9 a.m. on Friday and it will stay open for parking vehicles only until 5 p.m. on Saturday. It costs $8 per day to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Bear Captured On Security Camera Meandering Through Douglas County Yard

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear was captured on a security camera of a house in Douglas County, just meandering through the yard. This big guy was seen on a doorbell camera in Louviers, an unincorporated town.(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the biggest bear its wildlife health lab has seen was a 580-pound bear from Boulder in 2013.(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) This bear isn’t that big but it is still a good size!
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Ahead Of First Big Freeze, Colorado Contractors Busy Blowing Out Sprinkler Systems

DENVER (CBS4)– Every autumn Mike Fose with High Plains Lawn in Denver is busy blowing out sprinkler systems, but this year especially so. “Everybody is shorthanded,” he says. “So, everybody like me we’re scrambling around trying to fill in for all the people who aren’t working.” (credit: CBS) Mike says you should really get a professional to blow out your sprinkler system before the first freeze, but by now contractors are likely booked. Fortunately, he also says this first freeze shouldn’t cause you too many problems if you take a few precautions. He explains, “In the winter time the ground freezes you...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Wheat Ridge Begins 2-Year Wadsworth Boulevard Improvement Project

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Wheat Ridge is breaking ground on a big improvement project on Wadsworth Boulevard from Interstate 70 to 35th Avenue. The new turn lanes may not be what drivers are used to. (credit: City of Wheat Ridge) The project will include new intersections at 38th and 44th Avenues. Part of the project is to make intersections more efficient and safe. The project also includes safer entrances and exits for businesses as well as new sidewalks and bike lanes. “We’re going to keep two lanes open in each direction. We’ll have periodic overnight and off-hour lane closures to do underground work, but we will be maintaining driveways into businesses through the duration of the project,” said Wheat Ridge Mayor Bud Starker. (credit: City of Wheat Ridge) Construction will take two years. This is the first time in 71 years that Wadsworth Boulevard has been improved in Wheat Ridge. (credit: CBS)
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

The East Troublesome Fire Started One Year Ago Today. Investigators Still Don’t Know What Sparked It

(CBS4) – 2020 was an historic year for wildfires in Colorado with three of the largest wildfires in state history. That includes the East Troublesome Fire which is the second largest after it scorched 193,812 acres. The wildfire in Grand County was reported in the afternoon of Oct. 14, 2020, immediately prompting evacuations in the Big Horn Park northeast of Kremmling. Its origination point was in the Arapaho National Forest and a year later, the cause is still under investigation. The fire burned 400 acres within just a matter of hours, then 3,700 acres in a single day amid dry, windy conditions. By...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colfax Marathon Returns To The Streets After Pandemic

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colfax Marathon and Half Marathon are back on the streets after a year and a half due to the pandemic. The marathon will impact traffic across the Denver metro area on Saturday. (credit: CBS) Some 14,000 runners will hit the streets to celebrate the first major race to take place since May 2019. This is also the 15th anniversary of the Colfax Marathon. According to race officials, Interstate 25 is the best route to take for north/south to avoid the runners. On the east- Colorado Boulevard will be open, and all roads east of Colorado Boulevard. To the west- Kipling will be open, and all roads west of Kipling. For those traveling east/west- east/west roads south of Colfax are open. East/west roads 26th and above will be open. Road closures are a rolling close and open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will re-open after the last runner. LINK: Colfax Marathon
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Masks To Be Required In All Indoor Public Spaces In Larimer County Starting Next Wednesday

(CBS4) – People in Larimer County will be required to wear masks indoors in all public spaces starting next Wednesday. A public health order will go into effect at noon. (credit:Drazen Zigic/iStock/Getty Images) Public Health Director Tom Gonzales says the order is being issued “due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on local hospital ICU capacity.” Currently Boulder is the only county on Colorado’s Front Range where there is such health order in place. Boulder’s has been in effect since early September. County officials said exemptions to the mandate will be granted to indoor facilities in Larimer County where everyone present has been fully vaccinated. They wrote the following in a news release and said more information will be provided at a later date: Larimer County facilities that wish to implement mandatory vaccination policies for staff, patrons, and guests have the opportunity to apply to become an Approved Vaccine Verified Facility and be exempted from the mask requirements with approval from Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Independence Pass Closed For Snowy Weather & Poor Conditions

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A snowy Tuesday forced Pitkin County officials to close Highway 82 over Independence Pass. The sheriff’s office says weather and road conditions are reasons for the closure. Pitkin Community Traffic Alert – Mile Marker 47 – 72 on Highway 82 is closed in both directions going over Independence Pass due to weather and road conditions. Expected length of this event is unknown. 10-12-2021 14:23:51 d5, d2 — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) October 12, 2021 It’s not clear when the road will reopen. Independence Pass (credit: CBS) Part of Interstate 70 was closed Tuesday morning for a crash near Silverthorne. As of this writing, lanes are back open. The mountains are getting snow in a storm system that could bring rain and most likely wind to the Denver metro area.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Snow Doesn’t Stop Horses From Helping Stock Native Cut Throat Trout In South Park

SOUTH PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife got some help from horses as the agency continues efforts to stock native cut throat trout. The rangers and horses headed out on Wednesday when it was snowing. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) They hiked into the Buffalo Peaks Wilderness area. It’s all part of the efforts to restore the trout in South Park. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Ranger Petkash tweeted that it was “the kind of day that makes you smile to be a wildlife officer, even with frozen fingers.”
ANIMALS
CBS Denver

Nighthawks Rescued In Colorado Springs During Migration To Brazil

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued three nighthawks in just 24 hours in Colorado Springs. One bird was actually struck by a car and pinned to the grill. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Common nighthawks are migrating to Brazil after summering in North America. Nighthawks spend the days on the ground and fly at night. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) They also hunt insects to keep them sustained with energy to make the long trek. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Big Green Cleaning Machine Hits The Pavement To Clean Up Denver’s Streets

DENVER (CBS4)– A big, green cleaning machine is hitting the pavement to clean up Denver’s streets and helping protect the environment at the same time. The city’s brand new street sweeper uses electric power. (credit: CBS) The full-size plug-in sweeper will help the City of Denver’s goal to reduce pollution. There are also some other benefits to the electric sweeper. “It does work just like a regular one, but it’s whisper quiet,” said Nancy Kuhn with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We are planning to run this unit in the overnight hours when we sweep downtown, which is great for residents because it is very quiet.” The city received a grant from Alt Fuels Colorado to help pay for the electric sweeper. Denver already has 200 alternative fuel vehicles and hopes to grow the fleet.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Ski Season Begins In Colorado With Wolf Creek, A-Basin This Weekend

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4)– Two ski areas in Colorado are taking advantage of the snowfall by opening for the season. Arapahoe Basin will open for the season on Sunday and Wolf Creek will open for weekends only on Saturday, which will make it the first ski resort in the state to open for the season. (credit: Arapahoe Basin) A-Basin will open with one life, Black Mountain Express, and one intermediate run, High Noon. Over the past week, A-Basin has received more than one foot of natural snow with more falling. Snowmaking began on Oct. 9. The ski area cautions that “Early-season skiing and snowboarding is not a beginner experience.” Last year, A-Basin opened for the 2020-21 season on November 9, 2020, and closed June 6 of this year. (credit: Wolf Creek) Wolf Creek is boasting 14 inches of new snow. The Treasure Stoke detachable quad, Nova beginner double chairlift and Lynx beginner conveyor lift will be open for skiers and boarders.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy