Edora Pond Closed After Raw Sewage Unexpectedly Spills From Bypass Line

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Edora Pond in Fort Collins is closed after about 10,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Spring Creek. Fort Collins Utilities says a sewer bypass line dislodged unexpectedly on Friday morning.

It sent the material into the pond for about 10 minutes, they say. The temporary hose was part of a sewer line replacement project.

City officials say they are working with county and state health departments to clean it up.

Residents are asked to avoid areas downstream.