NFL

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings first half open thread

By Pride Of Detroit
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions are 0-4. The Minnesota Vikings are 1-3. This isn’t exactly your FOX Game of the Week. But for the Lions, this isn’t completely unexpected. They’re in the midst of a rebuild, and their roster is thinner than this attempt to fill the top of this post with 150 words. To make matters worse for Detroit, they’re decimated by injuries to some of their top players, including: Frank Ragnow (IR), Tyrell Williams (IR), Taylor Decker (IR), Jeff Okudah (IR), and Romeo Okwara (IR). The good news is that three other Lions who are dealing with injuries—tight end T.

Detroit Free Press

Penei Sewell has ankle injury; Detroit Lions could be short 3 OL starters vs. Vikings

The hits keep coming for the Detroit Lions' beleaguered offensive line. Rookie first-round pick Penei Sewell is dealing with an ankle injury that will limit him in practice this week and has left his availability for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings uncertain. "He's a little banged up," Lions coach...
NFL
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions injury updates: Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow unlikely to play vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions look like they’re going to be shorthanded on the offensive line yet again this week. During his Monday morning press conference, head coach Dan Campbell gave indication that the Lions’ two best offensive linemen—left tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow—are unlikely to play. Decker remains on...
NFL
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Minnesota Vikings#Fox Game
chatsports.com

Bears vs Lions 2021 live updates and open thread

The 1-2 Chicago Bears host the 0-3 Detroit Lions in mere minutes, and the Bears are desperate to put that awful week three sack-fest behind them. The only way they’ll be able to do that will be with an impressive performance by the offense, but more importantly a win over their NFC North division rival.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Tuesday open thread: Where is the Detroit Lions’ biggest weakness right now?

The Detroit Lions have issues. I think we all knew that would be the case this year given their roster depletion this offseason, but Week 3’s close contest against the Baltimore Ravens may have caused some fans to forget. The Chicago Bears were more than happy to serve the Lions fanbase a stark reminder: this team is not close to being a true contender right now.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Today, the Cleveland Browns play on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions. Television: CBS - Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) & Trent Green (analyst) Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX.
NFL
chatsports.com

Lions' first-half observations: Red-zone turnovers devastating vs. Bears

Justin Fields' first-career start against the Browns last week gave some the idea that the Lions would be able to take advantage of the young quarterback on this Sunday. Fields — who finished 6-for-20 with 68 passing yards and nine sacks against Cleveland — was hardly a focal point of the offense on Chicago's opening drive, and it made every bit of difference in opening up the entire offense.
NFL
Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings
Football
Sports
Santa Maria Times

Winless Lions take 7-game skid vs. Vikings to Minnesota

DETROIT (0-4) at MINNESOTA (1-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Vikings by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Lions 2-2; Vikings 2-2. SERIES RECORD: Vikings lead 78-39-2. LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Lions 37-35 on Jan. 1 in Detroit. LAST WEEK: Lions lost to Bears 24-14;...
NFL
chatsports.com

Source: Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook game-time decision Sunday vs. Lions

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is calling running back Dalvin Cook a game-time decision for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions due to an ankle injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. If Cook does play, it's no sure thing he will get his usual workload, the source...
NFL
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings Week 5 Injury Report: Barr set to return vs. Lions

The Minnesota Vikings will be getting their Pro Bowl linebacker back in Week 5 just in time for their first divisional matchup of the season. Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season has arrived and the Minnesota Vikings are sadly sitting with a 1-3 record. While there is still a lot of time to turn the season around, the momentum needs to start with their game against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Vikings play it safe, barely beat Detroit Lions

The Minnesota Vikings opted to play it safe on Sunday afternoon and it almost cost them, but a last-second field goal by Greg Joseph helped them pick up a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions. The Vikings were conservative from the opening kickoff when they decided to make Dalvin Cook...
NFL

