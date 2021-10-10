CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gluchacki Breaks Through With ACT Thompson Win

By Jeff Brown
shorttrackscene.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerek Gluchacki finally came into his own. The American-Canadian Tour sophomore was untouchable as he drove to his first career ACT Tour win in Saturday night’s Sunoco World Series 75 presented by Twisted Tea, one of eight feature races making up the second day of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park’s 59th Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing.

