After decades-long absence, House of Mexico debuts in Balboa Park

By John Wilkens San Diego Union-Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all their sunny charm as cultural showcases, the International Cottages in Balboa Park have long been shadowed by a surprising omission. That nation and its people, such integral parts of San Diego, had their own cottage when the first group of 15 opened in the mid-1930s. Mexico occupied the space for five years, shared a different cottage with other countries for another nine years, and then mostly disappeared from the village that’s located across the street from the park’s Spreckels Organ Pavilion.

