The Miami Dolphins released their final injury report before this weekend’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After being limited in practice on Thursday, both of Miami’s top cornerbacks, Byron Jones and Xavien Howard, were full participants in practice on Friday and their game status isn’t in question. Jones has been dealing with Achilles and quad injuries and Howard was listed with groin and shoulder issues. Going into a matchup against the defending champs with your two top corners banged up is anything but ideal.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO