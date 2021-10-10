AL Division Series: Rays-Red Sox Game 3 updates

Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) and shortstop Wander Franco celebrate Cruz's home run during Game 1 of the ALDS Thursday at Tropicana Field. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

After splitting the first two games at Tropicana Field, the Rays hope to move back in front of the Red Sox in the American League Division Series, which relocates to Boston for Game 3 today at Fenway Park (4:07, MLB Network).

Reliever-turned-starter Drew Rasmussen (4-0) will be on the mound for Tampa Bay, facing ex-Ray Nathan Eovaldi (11-9), who has pitched well against his former team.

Follow our live updates throughout the game:

Lineup cards

Pregame scouting report

It was all right there for the taking. Momentum. The game. Maybe even the series.

After playing a perfect Game 1, the Rays yielded two runs in the first inning of Game 2 before escaping with an inning-ending double play. Then, with one mammoth swing of Jordan Luplow’s bat, they took it all right back.

Suddenly, a Boston team that hadn’t managed a run in the opening game faced a three-run deficit and was in danger of falling within a loss of elimination in the five-game series.

Insurmountable, right?

Not the way the Sox swing the bats.

Xander Bogaerts, Alex Verdugo and Enrique Hernandez hit solo home runs to tie the game, and J.D. Martinez gave the Red Sox an 8-5 lead with a three-run shot to straightaway centerfield in the fifth. As Tampa Bay’s bullpen imploded, Boston continued to add runs in an eventual 14-6 win.

Now we have a series, one the Red Sox have a chance to wrap up at home with victories the next two days at Fenway Park.

Of course in baseball, momentum is only as good as your next day’s starting pitcher. In Boston’s case, it’s a pretty good one: ex-Ray Nathan Eovaldi, who has been Boston’s ace for much of the season. He said the keys will be staying aggressive by trying to keep Tampa Bay’s batters out of predictable counts and controlling the running game.

With the Sox starting a right-hander, left-handed hitters Austin Meadows, Ji-Man Choi and Joey Wendle will be in the lineup for the first time in the series.

The Rays will counter with Drew Rasmussen, who moved from the bullpen into the rotation in mid-August and has been very effective. Starting Rasmussen today means Tampa Bay likely have to go with a bullpen ensemble for what could be an elimination game on Monday.

To avoid that scenario, the Rays will need a better performance from their bullpen than what they got in Game 2, when Collin McHugh, Matt Wisler and Michael Wacha allowed a combined 11 runs, including four home runs.

Complicating matters is the status of Wisler, who felt a recurrence of the right middle finger inflammation that sidelined him much of the past six weeks. If the Rays request permission to replace Wisler on the 26-man active roster for the series, Louis Head likely would be his replacement.

Pregame scene

• • •

