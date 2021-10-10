LOOK: Minnesota Vikings’ Eric Kendricks snatches one-handed INT from Jared Goff

With the Detroit Lions trailing the Minnesota Vikings 13-6 in the third quarter, Jared Goff had his team driving down the field, reaching the 28-yard line. But then Vikings All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks came out of nowhere to snatch a Goff pass intended for Lions receiver KhaDarel Hodge. Check it out, he only needed one hand to get the job done.

It was the eighth career interception for Kendricks and his first of the season. For Goff, it was his second turnover of the day after losing his third fumble of the season.

