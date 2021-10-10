CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LOOK: Minnesota Vikings’ Eric Kendricks snatches one-handed INT from Jared Goff

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D76za_0cN4ezYw00

With the Detroit Lions trailing the Minnesota Vikings 13-6 in the third quarter, Jared Goff had his team driving down the field, reaching the 28-yard line. But then Vikings All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks came out of nowhere to snatch a Goff pass intended for Lions receiver KhaDarel Hodge. Check it out, he only needed one hand to get the job done.

It was the eighth career interception for Kendricks and his first of the season. For Goff, it was his second turnover of the day after losing his third fumble of the season.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings might have a major problem in their locker room

Following his team’s big win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler took to Twitter to express his frustrations. Sunday was a great day to be a member of the Minnesota Vikings after the team was able to finally get their first win of the season by defeating the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook officially out for Vikings

The Vikings’ bid to avoid an 0-3 start will take place without running back Dalvin Cook. Word on Sunday morning was that Cook would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated early in the week that Cook would be playing because the Vikings need a win, but even that need was not great enough to get Cook healthy enough to take the field.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings just missed out on an intriguing replacement for Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings may look to the draft to find a replacement for Kirk Cousins, but one option is coming off the board with Spencer Rattler struggling. If the Vikings are ready to move on from Kirk Cousins, the obvious path would be to take a quarterback in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Roger Goodell
VikingsTerritory

Are the Minnesota Vikings a Good Football Team?

Head Coach Mike Zimmer is starting to sound like a broken record, as week after week, he comes out and tells everybody he believes the Vikings can be a good football team. Four weeks in, and a record of 1-3 doesn’t scream this team is good. There is plenty of football left to play, but this team needs to start showing us something now. The team has talent on the roster, but that isn’t translating onto the field. Sure, we can bemoan poor officiating and missed field goals. The fact is, we didn’t do enough to win three of the four games this season. The Seattle game wasn’t left to a last-second play. It was won comfortably. That needs to happen more often. The Cardinals and the Browns are two of the better teams in football at the moment, but there are more good teams on the horizon. If this team wants to be a contender, and if that’s not the attitude, we are all wasting our time, you have to beat these teams.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sheds light on an odd exchange between him and Mike Zimmer

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph hit a 54-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired Sunday, and after the kick went through the uprights, emotions ran high. Just ask Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins. Cousins went up to Zimmer and the two shared a passionate exchange in the aftermath of the win. Some thought it was an argument, some that it was a loving embrace. Cousins cleared things up after the game:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Fox#New Orleans Saints
FanSided

Only one thing will prevent Kirk Cousins from parting with Vikings in 2022

A turnaround is possible, but a 1-3 start this season has pretty much already sealed the fate of Kirk Cousins as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. A few weeks after a successful 2017 season ended with a disappointing loss in the NFC Championship, the Minnesota Vikings began a relationship with free-agent quarterback that was expected to help the franchise win its first-ever Vince Lombardi trophy.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Ranking The Best Vikings Quarterbacks Of All-Time

In 1961, the Vikes, known officially as the Minnesota Vikings in the National Football League (NFL), were established and started their journey as one of the most recognized Football teams in the world. The Vikings had the best run in their history, making the playoffs 10 times out of 11...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

How long are the Lions stuck with Jared Goff?

Jared Goff will not be the Lions’ starting quarterback a minute longer than he has to be, but how long are they stuck with him on the roster?. After acquiring him in the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, Lions general manager Brad Holmes told the team website he doesn’t view Jared Goff as a bridge quarterback.
NFL
Yardbarker

Hand Size of Jared Goff Discussed on Lions Flagship Radio

Ahead of the 2016 NFL Draft, quarterback Jared Goff's hand measurements became a source of debate and intense scrutiny. According to The Ringer, "At the NFL combine that year, Goff’s hands measured in at 9 inches flat from thumb to pinky. That’s an exceptionally slight measurement for a quarterback who was expected to be taken at the very top of the draft, as most passers measure between 9.5 and 10 inches. The concern for NFL scouts is that small hands can lead to issues with ball security, and Goff fumbled the football 23 times in three seasons (37 games) at Cal."
NFL
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Browns (2-1) come out looking for their third straight win to keep pace atop of a very competitive AFC North, when they travel to play the Minnesota Vikings (1-2) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. Below, we look at the Browns vs. Vikings odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jared Goff named NFLPA’s Week 5 community MVP for distributing food to needy

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been named the National Football League Players Association’s Week 5 Community MVP. Every week, the NFLPA recognizes an NFL player to “one player who has made a positive impact in his hometown or team city.” The honor comes with a $10,000 donation to the player’s foundation or charity of choice.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bears recover bizarre fumble after Lions snap ricochets off Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions appeared to have some on-field communication issues in their game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and it led to an embarrassing snap situation and a bizarre fumble recovery for the Bears. With under three minutes left in the first quarter, the Lions were in the red...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

22K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy