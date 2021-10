The U.S. is readying to reopen its borders to international travelers next month, signaling renewed hope for an acceleration of a retail rebound in North America. Fully vaccinated travelers will be able to enter the U.S, starting Nov. 8, a White House Official told The New York Times on Friday. Under the new announcement, travelers from across the globe can enter the U.S. if they show proof that they are fully vaccinated. Air travelers must provide a negative coronavirus test within three days of entering of U.S. More travelers coming to the U.S. will likely translate to more sales across apparel and...

