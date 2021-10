Can anyone stop this Buffalo Bills team? After defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday Night Football, people are beginning to realize how legitimate this team is. With a 38-20 win over the Chiefs, the Bills improved to 4-1 while the Chiefs dropped to 2-3 and are now last place in the AFC West. The Bills have a +108 point differential as they travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans on Monday Night Football on Oct. 18 (see below for information on how to watch the game).

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO