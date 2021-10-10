CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers pregame report: RB Mitchell returns; which receivers will help Lance without Kittle?

By Cam Inman
Mercury News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, Ariz. — Trey Lance won’t have George Kittle to target but the 49ers do have a surplus of available wide receivers, as well as the return of running back Elijah Mitchell. A day after putting Kittle on injured reserve because of a calf injury, and with Jimmy Garoppolo out...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
49erswebzone

Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance for 49ers-Cardinals? John Lynch responds, provides update on George Kittle

232 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Today's practice will be very telling. Everyone wants to know which quarterback will head onto the field with the offense when the San Francisco 49ers take on the division-leading Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Will it be Jimmy Garoppolo, or will the team go with the rookie, Trey Lance?
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

Report: 49ers' George Kittle will play; Trey Sermon will remain lead back

George Kittle, who has played all 140 snaps in the 49ers’ past two games, will keep going. The All-Pro tight end will play Sunday against the Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium with a calf injury that sidelined him for two practices during the week before he was limited in Friday’s session, ESPN reported. Kittle, who was listed as questionable, played in just eight games last year because of knee and foot injuries.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
George Kittle
FOX Sports

Will Trey Lance become the 49ers' starter going forward?

Trey Lance's first completion Sunday went for a touchdown. For more up-to-date news on all things 49ers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!. Now, he tossed a slew of incompletions both before and after the 76-yard bomb to Deebo Samuel, but a quick glance through Lance's stat line (9-for-18, 157 yards, two TDs) from the 49ers' 28-21 loss to Seattle shows the production of a young signal-caller who's beginning to learn the NFL ropes.
NFL
numberfire.com

Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) not listed on 49ers' Week 5 injury report

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) is not listed on Week 5's Friday injury report against the Arizona Cardinals. Mitchell is expected to return after San Francisco's running back was forced to miss two games with a shoulder injury. In a potential committee role against a Cardinals' unit rated 22nd in rush defense per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Mitchell to score 6.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,500.
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' George Kittle: On track to play Sunday

Kittle (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Official confirmation of Kittle's status will arrive once the 49ers release their inactive list prior to the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Kittle has told teammates throughout the week that he intends to play through the injury, and while he appears set to do so, fantasy managers will want to see that prediction come to pass before locking him into Week 4 lineups.
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' George Kittle: Inefficient despite high usage

Kittle (calf) caught four of 11 targets for 40 yards against Seattle on Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) left after the first half, forcing the 49ers to turn to rookie third overall pick Trey Lance in the second half. It doesn't necessarily mean anything going forward, but Kittle couldn't get anything going with Lance. All four of Kittle's receptions occurred with Garoppolo in the first half, though the 49ers offense in general was probably more explosive under Lance, who threw two touchdown passes (both to Deebo Samuel). It's not clear what will happen with Garoppolo after his calf injury, but if Lance enters the starting lineup it will be worth monitoring how the chemistry develops between Kittle and the rookie. The 49ers have a crucial road matchup with the Cardinals in Week 5.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Rb Mitchell#The Arizona Cardinals
chatsports.com

How the 49ers offense could look with Trey Lance

John Lynch, Jimmy Garoppolo, Seattle, Kyle Shanahan, North Dakota State Bison football, Arizona, Deebo Samuel, Jack Hammer. All signs are pointing toward Trey Lance starting at quarterback for the 49ers on Sunday against Arizona. Jimmy Garoppolo has yet to participate in practice this week, and general manager John Lynch told KNBR on Friday morning that if Garoppolo is unable to practice the team will go with Lance. Garoppolo was not on the field for the start of practice on Friday afternoon.
NFL
NBC Sports

Source: 49ers expect Kittle to play; Mitchell, Norman to sit

Tight end George Kittle, who was seen running on the practice field late in the week, is expected to take the field for the 49ers on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. But rookie running back Elijah Mitchell and cornerback Josh Norman are not expected to play. Mitchell still is experiencing...
NFL
East Bay Times

49ers report card: Can Trey Lance stop losing streak before it snowballs?

SANTA CLARA — Here is how the 49ers (2-2) graded in Sunday’s 28-21 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks (2-2): PASS OFFENSE: D+. Jimmy Garoppolo’s calf injury (unofficially) ushered in the Trey Lance era. No one can say if Garoppolo will regain his job, seeing how his health history is what mostly compelled the 49ers to find an extra QB, one who cost a pricey No. 3 draft pick. Garoppolo is no dummy. He knows how this works, how one can lose/seize a job. He hates he got hurt (and that jump on the double-pass debacle couldn’t have helped). “I’ve been in this situation too many times and it gets real old,” Garoppolo said, echoing fans’ thoughts. A touchdown on an opening drive was top-notch Feels Great Baby. Then came a Jimmy Throw interception, when a defensive back shrewdly figured Garoppolo would seek George Kittle over the middle. The offense bogged down, and Lance couldn’t rescue it, not with improvised runs (Is Kyle Shanahan ready for that gambit?) nor with two touchdown passes to Deebo Samuel. If left tackle Trent Williams’ shoulder injury is serious, that could be a season wrecker more than any other position, no offense to rookie Jaylon Moore, who would be the one protecting the blindside of a rookie quarterback (who shares a backfield with a rookie running back).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

49ers vs. Seahawks inactives: George Kittle is active

The 49ers elected to used Jacques Patrick over Kerryon Johnson, who has been with the team longer. That must be a vote of confidence for Patrick. So it’ll be him, with Trey Sermon starting and potentially Trenton Cannon receiving a few touches this game. Adam Schefter tweeted earlier on Sunday...
NFL
FanSided

George Kittle will be missed in Trey Lance’s first NFL start

The 49ers will be without All-Pro George Kittle in Week 5 and for two more games beyond, and Trey Lance could sorely miss him versus the Cardinals. While the 2-2 San Francisco 49ers world is focused on rookie quarterback Trey Lance being set to make his first-ever NFL start in Week 5 against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, a less-discussed development could play a major role in the No. 3 overall pick’s maturation process.
NFL
NBC Sports

Elijah Mitchell, Josh Norman inactive for 49ers

The 49ers have dealt with injuries to running backs all season and that will remain the case in Week Four against the Seahawks. Elijah Mitchell is inactive for the game because of a shoulder injury. Mitchell was listed as questionable on Friday. Tight end George Kittle is active. He was...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mitchell, Norman both inactive for 49ers against Seahawks

As expected, the 49ers will be without rookie running back Elijah Mitchell and veteran cornerback Josh Norman on Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 at Levi's Stadium. Nickelback K'Waun Williams, rookie offensive lineman Aaron Banks and defensive lineman Zach Kerr also are inactive for the 49ers.
NFL
SF

George Kittle Active; Elijah Mitchell, Josh Norman OUT vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers will be without ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ for the second-straight week as the running back continues to work through a shoulder injury suffered in Week 2. Mitchell made improvements over the past week as he was ruled questionable heading into the weekend. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Mitchell's pain tolerance was the determining factor in is availability for Week 4.
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' George Kittle: Not at practice

Kittle (calf) isn't practicing Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Kittle drew 11 targets and played 92 percent of the 49ers' offensive snaps in the Week 4 loss to Seattle, but he apparently aggravated the calf injury that rendered him questionable heading into the game. He's now considered day-to-day, with the Niners hoping their star tight end can continue to play through the injury this weekend against the division-leading Cardinals.
NFL
theScore

49ers' Lance to make 1st career start vs. Cardinals, Kittle doubtful

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will make his first career start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out with a calf injury Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. Lance will likely be without one of...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy