Twitch Leak Seemingly Reveals Streamers on "Do Not Ban" List

Earlier this past week, a massive leak transpired at Twitch that revealed a number of crucial details associated with the streaming platform. In the wake of this hack, many important pieces of information, especially those associated with certain streamers on the website, started to come to light. And while some may have been more interested to learn about how much money some Twitch streamers actually make in a given year, it looks like Twitch itself has also put in place certain guidelines to ensure that some creators never get booted from the platform.