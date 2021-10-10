CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Twitch Leak Seemingly Reveals Streamers on "Do Not Ban" List

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Earlier this past week, a massive leak transpired at Twitch that revealed a number of crucial details associated with the streaming platform. In the wake of this hack, many important pieces of information, especially those associated with certain streamers on the website, started to come to light. And while some may have been more interested to learn about how much money some Twitch streamers actually make in a given year, it looks like Twitch itself has also put in place certain guidelines to ensure that some creators never get booted from the platform.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Twitch hack: Massive leak claims to reveal how much creators earn

Online streaming giant Twitch has suffered a major data breach, compromising its underlying source code and details of creator payouts.An anonymous poster on the controversial messaging board 4chan claims to have gathered three years worth of details relating to payouts on Twitch, as well as the entirety of twitch.tv “with commit history going back to its early beginnings”.The poster also claims to have hacked Twitch’s internal security tools and code relating to mobile, desktop, and video game console Twitch clients.“We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this,” a...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamers#Ricegum
invenglobal.com

"Entirety of Twitch" reportedly leaked: 125GB data of streamer payouts, source codes, more coming

Twitch confirmed some hours after the story that a breach has indeed taken place and investigating the extent of it. According to a report by Video Games Chronicle (VGC), a torrent file containing 125GB of Twitch data, including monthly content creator payouts from 2019 onwards, Twitch clients, proprietary services, and even an "unreleased Steam competitor, codenamed Vapor", has leaked via an anonymous hacker on 4chan. The hacker claims that his intention is to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space”, calling Twitch out on being a "disgusting toxic cesspool".
TECHNOLOGY
gamepressure.com

Twitch Hacked - Leak Reveals Streamer Earnings and Plan to Compete With Steam

An anonymous hacker leaked the source code of Twitch. Among the 125 GB of data were also the earnings of major streamers using the service. The amounts are staggering. Today, an anonymous hacker released a torrent file on 4chan, enabling users to download the full source code of the Twitch platform, as well as data on the earnings of people who stream on it. The leak - if you can call it that - is to "cause more disruption and competition among online video uploaders" because "their community is one big toxic cesspool."
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
nichegamer.com

Twitch Hacker Leaks Source Code, Steam Competitor Vapor, Streamer Revenue Figures, and More to 4chan

A hacker has stolen data from Twitch, including its source code and user data, and leaked it on 4chan. VGC reports the hacker shared a 125GB torrent link to 4chan today (October 6th), with the goal to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space” because “their community is a disgusting toxic cesspool.” Last month, some of the website’s streamers organized a 24-hour walkout over “hate raids” that moderators were failing to address.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Twitch Latest Data Leak Reveals the Truth Behind Community

The latest leak from Twitch invites some serious conversations about its current community. Twitch will be twitching some more as the latest security breach leaves streamers exposed. Following #ADayOffTwitch and this morning’s reported ‘125GB torrent link’ leak, one of the key takeaways was the gross earnings of its streamers from August 2019-October 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Massive Twitch Hack Compromises Accounts, Leaks Streamer Payout Information and Entire Twitch Source Code

An anonymous hacker claims to have accessed the “entirety of Twitch,” including the website’s source code, encrypted user login information, and the payout information of the platform’s top streamers. The hack also affects parent company Amazon’s other properties, such as IGDB and CurseForge, and data relating to Amazon’s unreleased competitor to Steam known as “Vapor,” among other data.
TECHNOLOGY
dexerto.com

Hasan and xQc mock controversy over streamer earnings from Twitch leak

Hasan and xQc have both poked some fun at the drama surrounding hacked and leaked Twitch revenue numbers for the platform’s top-earning streamers. Twitch has been hacked. Users of the platform now have to go through the trouble of resetting their passwords and making sure they enable security features like two-factor authentication.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
edm.com

Controversial Twitch Leak Highlights Gap In Compensation Between Streamers and Musicians

A massive leak in confidential data from Twitch is highlighting the disparity between the take-home pay of the platform's top gamers versus artists. The breach, which was confirmed by Twitch on October 6th, reportedly amounted to over 100GB of crucial data stolen, according to BBC News. At the time of writing, Twitch's analysis of how it all happened is still ongoing.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Twitch Suffers Major Data Leak Including Streamer Payouts

Streaming giant Twitch -- a platform used by artists like T-Pain, Logic, ScHoolboy Q, Snoop Dogg, and Mike Dean -- was recently hit with a massive data breach. The news originally surfaced after a hacker uploaded a torrent file filled with 125 GB worth of data. Some of the data was said to include Twitch's source code, creator payouts, mobile, desktop, and console clients, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Back 4 Blood streamers are risking Twitch bans just by playing the game

The upcoming first-person shooter, Back 4 Blood features copyrighted music on its soundtrack, which means it could be a risk to stream online. Back 4 Blood is a new multiplayer zombie shooter from Turtle Rock studios set to come out in full on October 12. But before the actual release, devs let fans know about a potential issue with the game — its music.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer MarkiLokurasY unbanned after two-month ‘permanent’ ban

Spanish streamer Marcos ‘MarkiLokurasY’ Barragan Rosado has returned to Twitch two months after receiving a ‘permanent ban’ for violating Twitch’s sexual content guidelines on stream. While Twitch’s rules and guidelines are pretty stringent, receiving a permanent ban from the platform and being banished elsewhere requires a pretty major incident to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy