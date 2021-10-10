CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Aggies fall to 1-6 with 55-28 loss to Nevada on Saturday

By NM State Athletics
KTSM
KTSM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jboqR_0cN4d5h400

RENO, Nev. – Holding a powerful offense in check for the first 15 minutes, the NM State football team jumped out to an early 7-0 lead only to see Nevada answer by scoring the game’s next 52 points in a 55-28 setback for the Aggies Saturday night at Mackay Stadium.

In the setback, NM State (1-6) QB Jonah Johnson completed 38-of-62 passes for 425 yards and three passing scores. Johnson also added a fourth-quarter rushing score. Johnson became the first Aggie since Josh Adkins to throw for over 400 yards in a contest. Adkins threw for 402 yards against Liberty back on Oct. 6, 2018.

Offensively, five Aggies recorded at least five catches including true freshman PJ Johnson III . Johnson had five catches for 49 yards and his first career receiving touchdown and senior Jared Wyatt hauled in six Johnson passes for 64 yards and a score.


HOW IT HAPPENED
Taking the fight right to the projected Mountain West Conference champions, Jonah Johnson marched the Aggies 44 yards down the field on the game’s opening drive. Jared Wyatt was a favorite target of the Aggies’ signal-caller, latching on to two balls for 22 yards through the game’s first two plays. On the ground, it was Juwaun Price who helped NM State get off to a strong start by adding a 16-yard scamper on the visitors’ first drive. Though Ethan Albertson missed a 47-yard field goal to cap NM State’s drive, the Aggies didn’t have to wait long to get the ball back.

On the Wolfpack’s second play from scrimmage, Caleb Mils picked off Nevada (4-1) quarterback Carson Strong. That pick gave the ball back to NM State in Nevada territory. Aided by a 15-yard personal foul penalty by the hosts, NM State drew first blood when Johnson hit Wyatt for a 19-yard touchdown strike with 8:59 to go in the opening quarter.

Nevada managed to chip away at the Aggies’ lead when Brandon Talton drilled a 41-yard field goal with 1:41 to go. The score was the only one the Aggies would allow in the first half, as NM State held the high-flying Nevada offense to just eight yards of total offense over the course of the first 15 minutes.

In a role reversal, it was NM State who struggled on offense in the second quarter. After being limited to less than 10 yards in the game’s first 15 minutes, Nevada chewed up 46 yards during its first two drives of the second to take the lead for good. Strong, a projected top-10 pick in April’s NFL Draft, capped a three-play, 50-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown toss to Toa Taua. The score gave Nevada a 10-7 advantage with 12:34 to go in the game’s opening half. In the end, Strong completed 25-of-32 passes for 377 yards and six scores. The Aggie interception was only the QB’s third of the season.

In all, the Wolfpack scored touchdowns on four of their five drives in the second quarter, as Nevada racked up 265 yards in the second quarter. All four of the hosts’ scoring drives were 50 yards of longer as Nevada opened up a commanding 31-7 lead at the half. After the Aggies’ touchdown on their second drive of the game, NM State either punted or turned the ball over on each of its next 12 drives.

The Wolfpack continue to pour it on in the third quarter, embarking on touchdown drives of 75 and 79 yards. Nevada increased its lead to 52-7 when Berdale Robins took the ball away from Wyatt who had taken in a five-yard reception from Johnson at the Aggies’ 25 yards line. Robins ran the ball back for a 25-yard touchdown.

The Aggies continued to battle in the fourth quarter, as Johnson led three different fourth-quarter touchdown drives. The first was a seven-play, 91-yard series that ended with an 18-yard Terrell Warner touchdown catch with 13:57 to play.

After the Aggies forced a Nevada punt, Johnson capped a quick four-play, 75-yard drive with a 34 yarder to PJ Johnson. The score cut the Nevada lead to 52-21 with 9:33 to play.

Nevada added one last field goal (42 yards) with 3:17 to play to take a 55-21 lead before Johnson capped one last touchdown drive with a one-yard score that brought the Aggies to 55-28.

COACH SPEAK (HC DOUG MARTIN):
“There’s no quit in our guys, especially offensively. We finished the game well, but overall we didn’t play well enough upfront on offense in the first half to give Jonah a chance. We really just played poorly in pass protection and run blocking. Defensively we were outmatched. But again our guys are playing hard. We certainly have to look at various personnel issues. The right side of our offensive line has been a continual problem. We’re a little young at that one guard spot, but we’ll look at it in the open week. I thought some of our young guys did step up. Ron Vann played really well for us too which was good to see. Jonah played really well for us. He threw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns and then added one on the ground. And he was running for his life at times. It’s hard to play quarterback when you’re getting hit like that. Everything starts to look like pressure when your offensive line is struggling. For the duress, he was under I thought he played pretty well.”

On the impending open week:
“Our guys need some time and we’re going to take some days off to let them heal up, emotionally and physically. And then probably Thursday or Friday we’ll start to put some plans in place for practice and Hawai’i, but we’ll give our guys some time to regroup.”

UP NEXT:
Following their first of two bye weeks, NM State makes the lengthy trip to Hawaii to complete a rare home-and-home series with the Rainbow Warriors. The second showdown between NM State and Hawaii in 2021 is set to begin at 10:00 p.m. MT two weeks from tonight (Oct. 23).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

No doubt about it, Nick Saban’s coaching cost Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s coaching cost in the fourth quarter cost them a win against Texas A&M on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide were undefeated when walking onto Kyle Field on Saturday night. Sure, they had a close call earlier in the season against Florida, but did anyone believe that the Crimson Tide would struggle against Texas A&M? Well, the Aggies proved the nation wrong.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz’s Blunt Admission

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz threw gasoline on the fire today with his comments regarding Hawkeye fans booing injured Penn State players last weekend. During Iowa’s win over the Nittany Lions, several PSU players went down with injuries. Some Iowa fans booed when it happened, implying that some of the injuries were illegitimate.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: The Adrian Martinez experiment needs to end

Nebraska football fell to 3-5 after losing yet another winnable game. Here are three takeaways from a terrible loss for the Huskers. Scott Frost has a major problem. As a head coach, every once in a while, you need to win a game you shouldn’t. Even more importantly, you need to win the games you should and on Saturday against Minnesota, Nebraska football failed to do that once again (Illinois was another egregious example).
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada College Sports
State
Hawaii State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggies#American Football#Mt#New Mexico State Football
The Oregonian

What Justin Wilcox said after Cal lost at Oregon

EUGENE — Cal lost to No. 9 Oregon, 24-17, Friday at Autzen Stadium. Justin Wilcox recapped the Golden Bears’ fifth loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Wilcox’s postgame press conference. JUSTIN WILCOX. I thought they fought incredibly hard, just as we would expect them to. I know...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Nebraska football: Scott Frost buyout makes him impervious to the hot seat

Should the Huskers fire Nebraska football coach Scott Frost? Only if they’re willing to pay him an absurd amount of money to buyout his contract. Seemingly every time things start to go right for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers things turn around and get ugly in a hurry. A week ago, Frost and the Huskers were close to upsetting the Michigan Wolverines, which would’ve been the big win Frost really needed to get his fanbase back on board.
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

Alabama, Ohio State are big winners with Iowa losing to Purdue

The Iowa Hawkeyes lost in stunning fashion to Purdue, opening the door for Alabama and Ohio State to have clearer paths to the College Football Playoff. After the Iowa Hawkeyes got their win over Penn State, it seemed as if it could be smooth sailing for Kirk Ferentz’s team to the College Football Playoff or, at minimum, the Big Ten Championship Game with an easy schedule ahead.
ALABAMA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Miami

There has been some attrition for Miami during its week of practice. And it could reportedly continue in a larger form. More than 10 Miami players fell ill and missed practice Wednesday ahead of the (...)
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Ohio QB Armani Rogers makes college football history with electric TD run vs. Buffalo

Ohio got off to a blistering start against Buffalo on Saturday, before eventually losing 27-26, scoring three touchdowns and ending the first quarter with a commanding 21-0 lead. It's just the kind of start the Bobcats needed as they've begun the season at 1-5, and the offensive explosion was highlighted by a record-setting 99-yard touchdown run by quarterback Armani Rogers.
OHIO STATE
chatsports.com

No. 6 Tigers Fall to No. 1 West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.V. – The No. 6-ranked University of Memphis rifle team fell to No. 1 West Virginia, 4718-4622, in Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) action on Sunday morning in Morgantown, W.V. The Tigers (0-1, 0-1 GARC) posted scores of 2279 in smallbore and 2343 in air rifle on the day,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs. Minnesota: Game Time, TV, Streaming, Odds and More

ICYMI - The annual fundraiser for the broken chair is underway. Husker fans’ donations go to the Team Jack Foundation. If you can, make a donation and cheer on the Huskers to win back the best trophy NU plays for in the Big Ten!. The matchup with Minnesota wraps up...
NEBRASKA STATE
hailvarsity.com

They Said It: Nebraska Players Discuss Huskers’ 30-23 Loss to Minnesota

We heard from several players on Saturday afternoon following the Huskers’ 30-23 loss to Minnesota. Adrian Martinez, JoJo Domann and Cam Taylor-Britt all met with the media. Here are selected questions and answers from the player’s time with the media. Senior nickel JoJo Domann. On the difference between the first...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTSM

KTSM

336
Followers
174
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy