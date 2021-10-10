European Tour: Rafa Cabrera Bello wins Open de Espana after beating Adri Arnaus at first play-off hole

Judd Trump’s long reign as Northern Ireland Open champion came to a dramatic end as he was beaten 5-3 by home favourite Mark Allen in Belfast Trump, the winner of the tournament in each of the last three years, looked set to stroll through their last eight clash after leading 3-0 and looking set to increase his advantage.But a missed red that would have effectively sealed a 4-0 advantage proved the pivotal moment as Allen produced a scintillating clearance to get his first frame on the board.Overcoming Judd Trump is a tough task.How about from 3-0 down!?@pistol147 is into the...

