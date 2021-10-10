CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Tour: Rafa Cabrera Bello wins Open de Espana after beating Adri Arnaus at first play-off hole

SkySports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world No 231, without a worldwide top-10 finish since January, bounced back from an opening-hole double bogey to card a final-round 69 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Cabrera Bello took advantage of the par-five fourth and made three consecutive birdies from the 13th to force a play-off alongside Adri Arnaus, before beating his compatriot on the first extra hole.

Jordan Spieth hit the greatest flop shot we have seen on the PGA Tour this year when holing out for birdie from being short-sighted on the par-3 11th. With the commentators wondering how Spieth was going to hold the green, let alone get his ball up-and-down for par, the short-game wizard stepped in and produced a moment of magic.
Judd Trump’s long reign as Northern Ireland Open champion came to a dramatic end as he was beaten 5-3 by home favourite Mark Allen in Belfast Trump, the winner of the tournament in each of the last three years, looked set to stroll through their last eight clash after leading 3-0 and looking set to increase his advantage.But a missed red that would have effectively sealed a 4-0 advantage proved the pivotal moment as Allen produced a scintillating clearance to get his first frame on the board.Overcoming Judd Trump is a tough task.How about from 3-0 down!?@pistol147 is into the...
Richard Bland
What a way to spend the weekend – watching Danny Willett comfortably hold off the tide of strong challengers to win the Dunhill Links at the Home of Golf. With the windbreakers and bobble hats now stored for another year, we head off to warmer climates this week with the Open de Espana in Madrid. With a number of big names reporting for European Tour duty, including defending champion and World No 1 Jon Rahm, I have managed to whittle it down to just three of the best value picks. But first…
Returning as defending champion, world number one Rahm will be looking to put Ryder Cup disappointment behind him this week. Now firmly entrenched in the world’s top-100, Migliozzi will have his eyes set on making the next Ryder Cup in 2023 in Rome. Many good performances will be needed and he could start this week.
Rafa Cabrera Bello insists the good scores are "right around the corner" as he prepares to tee it up on home soil at the 2021 Acciona Open de España presented by Madrid. "It's been a hard two years. Obviously I've dropped down a lot on the world rankings and the...
(Reuters) – Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello sank a birdie putt on the first playoff hole to seal a dramatic victory over compatriot Adri Arnaus and win his first tournament in over four years at the Spanish Open on Sunday. Both men were neck and neck for much of the day...
Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello surged into a two-shot lead with a faultless seven-under 64 as compatriot and world No. 1 Jon Rahm slipped six shots off the pace after carding a one-over 72 in the third round of the Spanish Open on Saturday. Cabrera Bello, thrice a winner on the...
Rafa Cabrera Bello was back to his brilliant best as he carded a bogey-free 64 to take a two shot lead into the weekend at the 2021 ACCIONA Open de España presented by Madrid. The home favourite finished second at the last staging of this event in 2019 but revealed...
MADRID (AP) — Rafa Cabrera Bello prevailed in a Spanish duel with Adri Arnaus on the first playoff hole to win the Spanish Open. Cabrera Bello shot a 2-under 69 to finish tied at 19 under with Arnaus, who closed with a 4-under 67 and fell just short of his first European Tour victory. It was the fourth European Tour victory for Cabrera Bello and first since 2017. Rahm was a two-time defending champion at the Spanish Open. He couldn’t make a move in the final round and shot a 2-under 69 that left him tied for 17th.
Terry McKay of the Village of Osceola Hills got her first ever hole-in-one at Hole #1 at the Okeechobee Executive Golf Course. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
In Madrid, with a birdie on the first extra hole, Rafa Cabrera Bello wins the 93rd edition of the Open de España golf, overcoming Adri Arnaus in an all-Iberian derby. Both have closed the 72 regular holes with a score of 265 (-18) strokes but, to make the difference, in the play-off, it was the greater experience of Cabrera Bello.
