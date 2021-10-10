European Tour: Rafa Cabrera Bello wins Open de Espana after beating Adri Arnaus at first play-off hole
The world No 231, without a worldwide top-10 finish since January, bounced back from an opening-hole double bogey to card a final-round 69 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Cabrera Bello took advantage of the par-five fourth and made three consecutive birdies from the 13th to force a play-off alongside Adri Arnaus, before beating his compatriot on the first extra hole.www.skysports.com
