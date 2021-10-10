Football: Daise-Adams, McClary power Snyder past Bergen Tech

Hezekiah Daise-Adams and DJ McClary scored two touchdowns apiece and they combined for 313 yards of total offense in Snyder’s 36-3 victory over Bergen Tech in Jersey City. McClary, a freshman rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns (7 and 21 yards) on just seven carries for Snyder (5-1). Daise-Adams, a senior, ran for a 96-yard touchdown as he finished with 99 yards on two carries while also catching four passes for 66 yards and a TD. Senior Zikim Clax completed 7-of-14 passes for 94 yards and a TD, plus he ran the ball three times for 25 yards and a score.