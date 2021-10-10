Kodak Black Issues Statement About Disturbing Tweets, Says He’s Not Suicidal

Kodak Black is clearing the air after posting a disturbing message about harming himself last week. Last night (Oct. 9), Kodak returned to Instagram and posted a lengthy letter on his page addressing the recent concerning message. "I mean maybe that wasn't the best thing to tweet and very selfish of me to let a thought like that succumb," Yak started. "I apologize to me for doubting myself like [I] ain't a raw ass gangsta ass niggaa but thugs need love too you know and it's totally unfair to the people that DO Love me that DO Care & wanna see me happy and successful, however that looks like! Thanks to everybody that was concerned and the calls and texts as I understand I made a bold statement but don't worry I'm not suicidal and have no plans on harming myself."