CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Three Hornets starters will miss Monday’s game, including one with a sprained ankle

By Roderick Boone
Island Packet Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Charlotte Hornets hit the FTX Arena floor for their preseason matchup with Miami on Monday, they will do it without three starters and a key reserve. Terry Rozier sprained his left ankle in practice and has been ruled out against the Heat, a blow to a team already struggling with more than its share of early preseason absences. Rozier headlines a lengthy injury report that includes Gordon Hayward, Mason Plumlee and Kelly Oubre. Hayward and Plumlee remain out for the second straight game due to NBA’s health and safety protocols and Oubre, who was sidelined in Thursday’s 128-98 loss to Memphis with a sprained right ankle, is doubtful.

www.islandpacket.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

2 potential trade candidates for the Orlando Magic entering 2021 training camp

The Orlando Magic is going into this season ready to tank once again. The Magic does not have a roster worth putting up a battle for the postseason. Additionally, injury issues will slow their further development again. Markelle Fultz is out likely for the first part of the season, while Jonathan Isaac will need time to fully recover. They are the best parts of this roster and without them, the Magic is a candidate for rock bottom. However, there are some trade candidates that can give the Magic a lifeline for the upcoming season.
NBA
At The Hive

Preview: Hornets try to bounce back without three starters against the Heat

What: Charlotte Hornets (1-1) at Miami Heat (3-0) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Hornets travel to Miami to take on the Heat without three starters and one of the reserves that would likely fill in as a starter if he were available. Gordon Hayward, Mason...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
James Borrego
Island Packet Online

Preseason is over and the Charlotte Hornets’ rotation appears set. Here’s how it should look

Kelly Oubre is soaking it in as one of the newcomers, analyzing the cast the Charlotte Hornets have assembled in his first season with the franchise. Even through the constant juggling they’ve done in the preseason, caused by a variety of absences including his own, Oubre likes the team’s composition and believes they have the necessary makeup to do something notable.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
International Business Times

NBA Rumors: Three Ex-Lakers Try Their Luck With Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have some open roster spots, and it appears head coach Steve Kerr is looking to add a couple of guards. There are a lot of them in the NBA free-agent market, notably Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook and Isaiah Thomas. The three NBA veterans are set to...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

The Golden State Warriors Potential Starting Lineup: Do They Have What It Takes To Win A Championship?

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been diminished over the past couple of seasons. With the loss of Klay Thompson in the 2019 NBA Finals and then Steph Curry to an early-season injury, the Warriors were set up for a tanking season. After this 15-win season, they drafted versatile big man James Wiseman with the 2nd pick. Things were looking positive for the Warriors going into last season until Klay Thompson experienced another heartbreaking setback, injuring his Achilles in training camp.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
Golden State of Mind

Two former Warriors favorites cut by the Blazers

Former Golden State Warriors starting center Marquese Chriss and two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook were among the final roster cuts for the Portland Trail Blazers, after the team decided to go with only 14 players. Chriss saw time in all four of the Blazers’ preseason games, playing 13 minutes per...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy