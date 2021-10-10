DC may reduce area for residential parking permit holders

The first part of the September 28 meeting is covered here. At their September 28 Regular Meeting, the Alachua County Commission discussed their draft Residential Rental Permit ordinance, which has a proposed effective date of March 1, 2022. It is similar to Gainesville’s Renters’ Rights Ordinance and will apply in the unincorporated county, while the smaller municipalities will be able to opt in but will not be required to participate. The permit application for landlords would include a completed self-inspection checklist certifying that the unit complies with the standards in the ordinance (including energy efficiency standards for attic insulation and attic access and efficient shower heads, faucet aerators, and toilets), documentation of maintenance of the HVAC system, and payment of a fee, which will start at around $70 per year. Units will be inspected once every four years, and complaints will trigger inspections in between. The ordinance will require the County to hire four codes officers and a licensing clerk for a recurring cost of about $345,000 per year.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO