DC may reduce area for residential parking permit holders

By Luke Lukert
WTOP
 6 days ago

A new bill before the D.C. Council may shrink the area where your ward-specific, residential parking permit would apply in a couple of years. The current residential parking system allows drivers to park anywhere within the ward that they live. The proposed system would break up the parking areas by your Advisory Neighborhood Commission — so instead of eight parking zones, there would be 41.

