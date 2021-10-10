CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

People in central Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire report loud boom, shaking

By Editorials
WCVB
 6 days ago

GARDNER, Mass. — Residents in multiple communities in central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire reported hearing a loud boom or felt shaking Sunday morning. A Hubbardston native who emailed WCVB said that she heard a very loud boom while horseback riding near Lake Dennison in Winchendon. She also said that she felt a shock wave pass by her in the air and that the horses reacted to the sound, but noted that she did not feel the ground move.

