People in central Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire report loud boom, shaking

GARDNER, Mass. — Residents in multiple communities in central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire reported hearing a loud boom or felt shaking Sunday morning. A Hubbardston native who emailed WCVB said that she heard a very loud boom while horseback riding near Lake Dennison in Winchendon. She also said that she felt a shock wave pass by her in the air and that the horses reacted to the sound, but noted that she did not feel the ground move.