Roanoke, VA

Shooting early this morning on Melrose Avenue NW

By Gene Marrano
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(from Roanoke PD) On October 10 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 4100 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Responding officers located a vehicle in the roadway near the intersection of Comer Street and Melrose Avenue NW. An unresponsive adult male with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound was located in the vehicle. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details about what led up to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Comments / 7

Randall Abbott
6d ago

should put cameras up and raise taxes to pay for every corner in roanoke city it would b a great and safe place to live

Reply(3)
2
