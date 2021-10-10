CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Katie McGlynn is the second contestant to be eliminated from series

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Sunday night’s (10 October) episode of Strictly Come Dancing saw the second elimination of its 19th season.

Following on from the previous night’s Movie Week episode, the weekly results show featured a dance-off between Katie McGlynn and Judi Love.

McGlynn, an actor, performed to the song “Cruella DeVil” with her partner Gorka Márquez, while stand-up comedian Love danced with partner Graziano Di Prima.

While Anton Du Beke voted to save McGlynn, the other three judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse – all opted to save Love.

Speaking after her elimination, McGlynn said: “I’ve absolutely loved my time and I was so happy I got to be Cruella and dance with this amazing band.

“I’ve loved every second of it.”

She also thanked Márquez for “teaching her”, in “all [his] funny ways”.

“I’ll never forget this series with her,” said her partner. “It’s been incredible.”

The episode also featured a musical performance from Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt, of the song “You Will Be Found”.

Last week, Nina Wadia became the first contestant of this season to be eliminated from proceedings.

Appearing on Strictly ’s sister show It Takes Two on Monday 4 October, Wadia said that she was “gutted” to be the first celebrity kicked off the show.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday at 7pm.

