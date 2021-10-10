Review: Newberry Exhibit Introduces Five Female Pioneers of the Chicago Avant-Garde

The first full day of screenings at the Chicago International Film Festival features a number of impressive films ready to be discovered, including several with Chicago ties. From a thriller set in Chicago in the 1990s to a documentary about a historical mayoral campaign in the 1980s, there’s a certain nostalgic twinge to the proceedings, too. The Thursday festival schedule features early preview screenings of Mia Hansen-Løve’s latest film, Bergman Island (look for our full review soon), and the new medieval drama The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck back on screen together (both films open theatrically on Friday). There’s also an impressive new documentary on one-time presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, and if you appreciate your films in short doses, Thursday marks your opportunity to see the Festival’s City & State shorts program (films with Chicago and Illinois ties, as the name indicates) on the big screen, too.
