Review: Newberry Exhibit Introduces Five Female Pioneers of the Chicago Avant-Garde

By Nancy S Bishop
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Chicago women—all artistic, ambitious pioneers—form a circle of 20th century innovation and boundary-pushing experimentation in Chicago during the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s. Their stories and their connections are curated in a Newberry Library exhibit titled Chicago Avant-Garde: Five Women Ahead of Their Time. The exhibition and the work of...

Comments / 0

 

Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/14 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to having to wear masks indoors. Now if you’re like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.
Interview: In Olde Chicago: A Talk with David Anthony Witter about His Book Oldest Chicago

David Anthony Witter was born in Miller, Indiana—“across the lagoon from Nelson Algren’s summer home,” as he puts it—but has spent most of his life in Chicago. Growing up in 1970s Lincoln Park, before it switched from being an enclave of Puerto Rican and Appalachian families to its current affluent incarnation, he remembers a richer, more variegated place filled with old-school businesses.
Dispatch: First Screenings at Chicago International Film Festival Feature Ties to City, State Plus Sneak Previews

The first full day of screenings at the Chicago International Film Festival features a number of impressive films ready to be discovered, including several with Chicago ties. From a thriller set in Chicago in the 1990s to a documentary about a historical mayoral campaign in the 1980s, there’s a certain nostalgic twinge to the proceedings, too. The Thursday festival schedule features early preview screenings of Mia Hansen-Løve’s latest film, Bergman Island (look for our full review soon), and the new medieval drama The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck back on screen together (both films open theatrically on Friday). There’s also an impressive new documentary on one-time presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, and if you appreciate your films in short doses, Thursday marks your opportunity to see the Festival’s City & State shorts program (films with Chicago and Illinois ties, as the name indicates) on the big screen, too.
Lala Lala Shares the Entirety of I Want the Door To Open at Thalia Hall

Lillie West’s newest album I Want the Door to Open under her Lala Lala project had a pretty grand release party at Thalia Hall last Friday. The ambitious album has an overwhelming sense of renewal as West shifts everything about her sound, embarking on completely new journey. It’s a rewarding album that offers so much with every listen, so to hear it performed in full in the city where so many of it’s artists are based is a joy. This release show was a local affair as well with Kara Jackson and Divino Niño joining Lala Lala in celebrating the release of a fantastic album.
Review: Beach Fossil and Wild Nothing Put on a Wonderful Spectacle at Thalia Hall

Following the 10-year anniversary of both Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing’s debut albums Beach Fossils & Gemini, they announced a heaping tour together that naturally got music fans exhilarated. Of course like every other tour in 2020, it got postponed, however it was certainly worth the wait. The two indie rock staples stopped by Thalia Hall for two captivating nights last week, along with singer songwriter Hannah Jadagu.
Review: Chicago-made Documentary The Road Up Highlights a Job Training Program That Builds Character

Documentary film is a unique art form, in that it aims to harness the power of another genre––narrative cinema––to convey objective truths. At its best, documentary is akin to great journalism as well: by using craft, research, reporting, and a patient eye, the documentarian can distill mountains of information into a portrait of society as it presently stands.
Review: Beautiful and Poignant Kena: Bridge of Spirits Surprises With Tight Combat

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a third person action adventure game with some light role-playing game elements. In it, you play as the titular Kena, on a journey to a mountain shrine, on a mission to investigate what happened to the village that surrounded it. Kena carries a magical staff adorned with crystal that helps channel her energy into other crystals, which is used as a way to open doors and as a type of puzzle mechanic. Along the way Kena befriends Rot, little cute creatures that feed on the dead things of the forest to enact beneficial change. They sound gross, but they’re almost like Breath of the Wild’s Koroks, hiding in places just waiting to be found. These Rot are an integral part of gameplay, and can even help in combat, or work as Pikmin-like creatures that can move objects for you.
Review: Steel Assault Is a Fun Throwback

Steel Assault is a 2D action platformer in the old school run and gun style. Think games like Contra, though Steel Assault does away with guns and gives you a whip and a zip line. In Steel Assault you play as Taro Takahashi, a one man army on a mission of revenge. Your goal is to wipe out an evil dictator, and to do so, you’ll need to fight through his army over several chapters of explosive side scrolling action.
Alec Stern’s Ambient Sounds Strive for More in “Settle For These Stories”

We’re in a very interesting time for music. The past year and a half has really shaped how music is being created. Such is the case with Alec Stern‘s “Settle For These Stories.” Written in the midst of the pandemic right as the protests concerning the racial injustice some of us are too familiar with, “Settle For These Stories” feels like a wonderfully calm reminder of the work that still needs to be done.
Review: Steppenwolf Opens 2021-22 Season With Tracy Letts’ Trio of Virtual Plays Set in an Off-Kilter World

Steppenwolf Theatre adds to its Steppenwolf Now series with three short plays by Tracy Letts,. available virtually through October 24. These three pieces, totaling about 40 minutes, create the opening setting for Steppenwolf’s 2021/22 season and a bridge to the return of live performances and the opening of Steppenwolf’s new Arts and Education Center this fall.
Review: Poetry Collection Darkness on the Face of the Deep Takes Risks with Emotional Depths

In Darkness on the Face of the Deep, Third Coast Review writer Patrick T. Reardon’s poems grapple with the depths—ours. His poems take us on Job’s journey. There are writers who risk such paths: Franz Wright, Rilke, Mary Karr, and Patrick Kavanaugh, for example. But few dare such vulnerability for fear of getting lost in wrestling with their own inner doubts and demons. In short, Reardon goes there.
Preview: Lala Lala Shares “Utopia Planet” Ahead of Her Album Release Show at Thalia Hall

This Friday, Oct. 8, is a big day for Lillie West. Not only will she be releasing her latest album under her Lala Lala moniker I Want The Door To Open, but she’ll also be playing a huge release show at Thalia Hall. So in anticipation for what is looking like a fantastic show (featuring fellow Chicago-based artists Divino Niño and Kara Jackson) and album, take a listen/look to the closing track off I Want The Door To Open: “Utopia Planet.”
Lady Lamb Charms City Winery During An Evening with Strings

There was little time wasted last week at City Winery. The well packed venue quieted down as the lights dimmed and Lady Lamb was introduced. Aly Spaltro walked to the stage alone, right past her guitar and picked up the mic. The crowd was treated to just Lady Lamb’s voice perfectly letting “Up in the Rafters” fill the room. It was one of those opening performance that not just sets the tone, but guarantees the night will be extraordinary.
Start Your Autumn by Supporting Local Music with Bandcamp Friday

Fall is finally here and it’s the scariest time of the year! But don’t the ghouls scare you away from some excellent tunes today! It’s Bandcamp Friday! The monthly push for fans to buy music from their favorites artists has been back for a few months and will continue on for the rest of the year! That means no Bandcamp fees on these fantastic first Fridays, which has resulted in $61 million going straight to the artists!
Review: Lake is a Picture-Perfect Slice of Small Town Life

I think for a lot of people, games are about escapism. They give you the ability to do things you couldn’t otherwise. Explore space, or unlock the secrets of hidden temples. Be a crazy badass with an arsenal and fight zombies, ghosts and demons with ease. Race on the best tracks in the world and make a name for yourself, or if you’re me during most of 2020, go find a cute little island full of animal friends and worry about nothing except tending your flowers and what you’re going to be wearing today. In a game we can be something or someone else and do something new, and that’s exciting. And while I can’t say it’s the first thing I think of when I think of escapism, becoming a postal worker on a rural route in the Pacific Northwest actually sounded pretty appealing thanks to Gamious’ perfectly pastoral new game, Lake.
Review: The Bob Mould Band Thrashes the Vic Theatre

Punk icon Bob Mould brought his energy, gratitude and tight trio to Lakeview’s Vic Theatre on September 24. His Distortion and Blue Hearts! tour started September 16 in Boston and morphs into a Solo Distortion tour on October 15 in Bloomington, Illinois. Halifax, Nova Scotia’s Kestrels opened the show. The...
Review: Teen Vampire Thriller Black As Night Is As Serious About Scares As It Is Political Commentary

Marking the return of the Welcome to the Blumhouse series of horrors films on Amazon Prime Video this week are two new films (with two more to follow next week), Bingo Hell (which I was not able to screen in time for review) and Black As Night from writer Sherman Payne and director Maritte Lee Go, making her feature debut. Centering on fiercely independent 15-year-old Shawna (Asjha Cooper), the film is set in New Orleans, now 15 years after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, but in some ways still suffering the aftermath. When her drug-addicted mother becomes a victim of a vampire attack and dies a fiery death after being exposed to sunlight, Shawna swears to track town the vampire horde that is responsible and get revenge.
