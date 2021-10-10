CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Dave Grohl Drum to Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ at ‘Storyteller’ Event

By Chad Childers
This one will hit Nirvana fans right in the feels as Dave Grohl recently took his place behind the drumkit at one of his Storyteller book tour events in New York City and drummed along to the Nirvana classic "Smells Like Teen Spirit." As many who've followed Grohl in the...

