GTA’s Definitive Edition remasters could cost $70, according to a retailer

videogameschronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockstar could be set to place a premium price point on its Grand Theft Auto Trilogy remasters, according to a retail listing. Retailer Base.com is the first to open pre-orders for The Definitive Edition collection, which includes enhanced versions of PS2 games GTA3, Vice City and San Andreas, and according to them it’s set to be sold for $70 / £70 on new-gen consoles.

www.videogameschronicle.com

videogameschronicle.com

The GTA trilogy remaster is reportedly referenced in a Rockstar Launcher update

A new Rockstar Launcher update reportedly includes references in its code to the anticipated Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster. According to images posted on GTAForums (via GTANet), references to Unreal Engine versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are buried within a Rockstar Launcher update released on Tuesday.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

GTA Remastered Trilogy release date window reportedly changed

The GTA Remastered Trilogy has been rumored for some time now, but recent leaks have suggested a new release date window that will get Rockstar fans excited. As well as GTA V’s next-gen version releasing soon, fans also discovered leaks that concerned a remaster of classic GTA titles. The titles...
RETAIL
gamingideology.com

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Leaks: More Evidence of Grand Theft Auto Release

More leaks have emerged regarding the heavily publicized Grand Theft Auto Trilogy re-release. After months of leaks and speculation, it looks like an official announcement is just around the corner. As you can see from the tweet below, achievement/trophy icons have reportedly been discovered for the unannounced remasters. The latest...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Everything we know about the GTA Trilogy remaster and when it comes out

RELEASE DATE - When does the Definitive Edition come out?. At the moment, we don't have a confirmed release date - mainly, because the GTA Trilogy remaster hasn't been officially announced. That being said, there were rumours it was pushed back from October 2021 to November 2021 and this would suggest an announcement is imminent.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition Review

God is dead. Humans have killed God, of course, leaving them for dead in the desert. But rather than open up like a pinata of riches and power, the innards of God have spilled out as Corruption. The world has gone dark and terrible, eldritch beasts have grown from that Corruption and humanity is all but doomed. But Hunters have also been born from that ichor too, and they’re Van Helsing-like assassins who banish demons with a snap of their fingers.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GTA remastered trilogy sighting on Rockstar Launcher points toward Unreal remakes

The GTA remastered trilogy rumors have taken another step toward reality - Unreal reality, to be more specific. Rumors of updated versions for GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas have swirled for years, and they got a boost when the GTA Remastered Trilogy was spotted on the Korean ratings board just last week. Now dataminers over at Rockstar fan hub GTAForums (via Rockstar Intel) have spotted an update to the Rockstar Launcher that points to Unreal engine versions of all three games coming to the PC platform.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

New Leaks Provide Further Evidence Of GTA Remastered Trilogy

If you were in any doubt that the rumoured GTA Remastered Trilogy might not come to fruition, you can pretty much put those fears to bed, as Rockstar Games itself appears to now be leaking its existence. Yesterday, dataminers discovered that not only a reference to the trilogy is embedded...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

GTA Trilogy Remaster Hopes, Konami Rumors, and More - Beyond Episode 720

On this week's episode of IGN's PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Brian Altano and Matt Kim to discuss all the latest in the world of PlayStation, including the PS5 game trials being tested in the UK and how we'd like to see it expand, the continuous leaks for a GTA Trilogy remaster release (which we aren't expecting to be GTA remakes), and what we'd like to see from GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas' collective return on PS4 and PS5, plus the rumors that Konami is looking at major revivals for Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, and Silent Hill. We discuss what we want from new Konami games, how new Castlevania's could learn from classics like Aria of Sorrow, the potential for an MGS 3 remake, and more about how Konami could bring its classic games to PS4, PS5, and other modern consoles. We also discuss a bit of the state of PlayStation Now as we learn of October PS Now games including The Last of Us Part 2, a new update to the PS3 store and PS Vita store and how to buy games on them, how PlayStation trained Jonathon's dog, and games we've been playing, including Far Cry 6 and Lost Judgment impressions, a Memory Card story, and more. Time codes: 00:00:09 - Intro & PS Store News 00:09:18 - Sony Testing Free Trials on PS5 00:21:06 - GTA Trilogy on the Horizon? 00:31:46 - PS Now Games for October 00:41:32 - Konami News 00:56:03 - What We're Playing 01:13:56 - Memory Card & Outro.
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rockstar Games Officially Announces GTA Trilogy Remaster

For months now, rumors have been circulating regarding remastered versions of some of Rockstar Games' most beloved titles. These games are Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and everyone's favorite, GTA: San Andreas. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the release of GTA III, which just so happens to be the first 3D entry in the franchise. As for Vice City and San Andreas, they came out in the years following GTA III, and to this day, they are regarded as some of the best games ever made.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GTA remaster trilogy finally confirmed, releasing this year

The GTA Remastered Trilogy - officially named Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition - has been confirmed. After months of rumors, Rockstar announced the trilogy, which features remasters of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas, earlier today. According to a press release, the remasters of all three titles will feature "graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements [...] while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals." Quite what those enhancements will look like remains to be seen, but Rockstar says it'll share more information "in the coming weeks."
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition logos and files leaked from Rockstar launcher

After being rumored for many months, the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is now looming large as a new Rockstar Games Launcher update has all but confirmed its existence. Initial reports of a proper Grand Theft Auto: Remastered Trilogy first surfaced back in January 2021. Kotaku claimed in August 2021 that Rockstar was working on it, the game recently showed up on a Korean rating board, and now GTA Trilogy files appear to have been accidentally leaked by Rockstar Games.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

Hey Rockstar, where's the GTA 4 remaster?

After many rumors, Rockstar has officially announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, a remaster of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas all in one package. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is slated for...
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition Can’t Be Definitive Without the Original Soundtracks

Rockstar has finally confirmed the worst kept secret in the video game industry by releasing this teaser trailer for their upcoming remasters of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas that they promise are “coming soon.”. According to Rockstar, these remasters “feature across-the-board upgrades” that include “graphical improvements...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition Officially Announced; Coming „Soon”

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition has been officially announced. Rockstar Games released a short teaser of the set today. We are to expect it „soon”. Rumors that have been circulating the web for some time now, that Rockstar Games is preparing remasters of the first three 3D installments of the Grand Theft Auto series, i.e. GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, have been confirmed. Today, at 8:00 AM PT, a short teaser of Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition appeared on Rockstar's Twitter account. The video informs that the game release will take place "soon" - we can expect it still in 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSX|S and Switch, and in the first half of 2022 also on Android and iOS devices.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The first things we want to do in the GTA remasters

GTA 3 was mind blowing in 2001. It was a whole city at a time when 3D games had only just started to break out of rooms and hallways—it's only three years removed from the original Half-Life—and unlike most games, it wasn't sci-fi, fantasy, or kids' stuff. It was rude. There were swears. You could run people over indiscriminately, but unlike Postal, which was purely about upsetting the media with pointless violence, it took place in a world people lived in, one that seemed to function without you.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition's Price Has Fans In An Uproar

20 years after the release of "Grand Theft Auto 3," Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the existence of "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition," a collection of remasters including not only "GTA 3," but "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City" and "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" as well. The news came after months of speculation and accidental leaks, and was received well by fans who are looking forward to playing upgraded versions of the games they grew up loving.
VIDEO GAMES

