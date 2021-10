Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. While other companies faced layoffs and revenue losses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, not only did Nasdaq survive, it thrived. Now a $33 billion company, the 50-year-old Nasdaq made its way onto the Fortune 500 list for the first time this year. Embracing technology and its role in future investments made the difference, and Nasdaq will play an even greater part in shaping markets for the next 20 years, said CEO Adena Friedman at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit on Tuesday.

