Even the most adept spin-masters can’t spin everything. Vice President Kamala Harris’ new crisis communication coordinator had a trial of fire last week, trying to clean up after her supervisor just after vice-chairman failed to condemn a blatant display of anti-Semitism during a speech at George Mason University. Among the numerous examples of Harris’s disrespectful remarks (such as “and I haven’t been to Europe” when asked why she had not seen the border issue she allegedly monitored), this event stands out as especially damning—and revealing—of the Biden-Harris perspective. Harris must either accept responsibility for it or openly denounce it.

