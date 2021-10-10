CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Fashionable Colors of Autumn 2021 and Current Trends

By Maria Alkhalil
detroitfashionnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashionable Colors of Autumn 2021 and Current Trends. To some, cold autumn rarely pleases with a sunny mood, so you need to set a cheerful rhythm with the help of bright clothes. This is how fashion designers suggest decorating gray and monochrome landscapes this fall. In this season, they have something to work on, because clothes should not only be comfortable and protect from the cold, but they also are stylish.

detroitfashionnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Flat Shoes Are Back! Here Are 5 Styles We’re Wearing This Autumn

For some, the high heel is a tool of the patriarchy and a symbol of hypersexualisation. For others, it is simply a shoe that becomes uncomfortable five minutes into wearing it. Controversial reputation aside though, most fashion lovers can agree that the high heel is a feat of engineering. Coming in every colour, shape and style imaginable, heels are often regarded as the most imaginative footwear out there.
APPAREL
Cosmopolitan

Upholstery-Looking Fashion Is Seriously Trending for Fall 2021

Never thought I'd say it but maybe Kim Kardashian at the 2013 Met Gala was on to something? You may remember that her floral Givenchy gown, which she wore to the event while she was pregnant with North, was the subject of many memes, with people comparing the fabric of her look to the upholstery of a sofa. In 2019, she recalled that she "cried all the way home" after seeing them, but I think we all owe her a collective apology about that specific incident. She was simply ahead of her time because it's *actually* a serious 2021 trend.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WGNtv.com

Fall nail art trends: Color, design and care

Fall fashion is not just about the clothes you wear, it also includes things like your hair, even your nails. Joining us to talk fall nail trends is nail artist, Melissa Martinez. 2629 W. Chicago Ave. Instagram: @notablenails. Twitter: @NotableNails.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Fall 2021 Fashion Trends: Plaid, Leather & Booties

The fall season is in full effect and if you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe we’re walking you through the latest fashion trends. Joining us now with more is owner of Click Shoes and More, Paula Eisen. 3729 North Southport Ave. Facebook: Click Shoes & More. Instagram: @clickshoesandmore.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Fashion Designers#Fashionable#Africa#Weather#Mykonos Blue#Adobe
theface.com

Mismatched nails are this autumn’s coolest trend

On Sunday, Grimes posted a ​“candid” snap of her reading Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto on Instagram after splitting with boyfriend Elon Musk, or, y’know, the wealthiest person in the world. She later addressed the headlines and claimed she was ​“trolling” the paparazzi following her. Either way, it is, potentially, the...
MAKEUP
NYLON

Color Block Hair Ruled Fashion Month

With fashion month drawing to a close, it’s time to sit back and reflect on the trends that defined the show season, that therefore are predicted to rule Spring/Summer 2022. In the category of hair trends, there was arguably nothing more notable than the bold, bright, and attention grabbing color block hair moments.
HAIR CARE
fox4kc.com

Update your fall wardrobe with the latest fashion trends

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – If you’re looking to freshen your fall look and you’re not sure where to start, Donna chatted with the folks at Dillards to get the notes on the latest fall trends. To see more of the fashions at Dillard’s, check out their website.
APPAREL
ncatregister.com

Fashion trends that dominate A&T’s campus

It is no secret that the internet, particularly social media, has an immense impact on the fashion industry. Fashion trends can move and become more widespread at previously considered unimaginable rates. With N.C. A&T enrollment nearing 13,000 students everyday we see several different looks and apparel worn here on campus.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
wfxb.com

The Next Fashion Trend Might Be Digital Clothing

Stores simply photoshop the digital items onto a customer’s photos or videos to be posted onto social media. For kids, gamers, and social media users, the appeal is evident. But, for others, this may sound absurd. So, how much does a digital outfit cost? The prices at one store range from 25 dollar hats to hundreds of dollars for a dress.
APPAREL
Refinery29

Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall, According To Fashion Insiders

Every season, a new selection of soon-to-be bestsellers hits our favorite fashion retailers. With so many products and trends to keep up with, it’s hard to know what to “add to cart” when the time comes. In our New Arrivals series, we consult the buyers, editors, and fashion insiders at our go-to shopping destinations to find out their best bets for the season’s MVPs (most valuable products).
APPAREL
asheville.com

Color Me Goodwill is Accepting Designer Applications for 2022 Fashion Show

Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina is seeking Asheville-area designers to compete in its popular Color Me Goodwill upcycled fashion show, which returns to The Orange Peel on April 29, 2022. The 6th Annual Color Me Goodwill show will feature seven designers, each of whom will create a five-piece collection...
ASHEVILLE, NC
upr.org

Why do leaves change color in autumn?

For many people, autumn is a favorite season, not just for the pumpkin spice lattes, but because of the vibrant shift of green leaves to an incredible array of warm colors. What causes the leaves to change color?. Dr. Mike Kuhns, a Professor and Extension Forestry Specialist, describes how the...
GARDENING
marketplace.org

Resale becomes fashion’s fastest growing trend

Fashion month wraps up in Paris this week and it’s safe to say many of the pieces that have come down the runway will never be sold, much less resold. But here on fashion Earth, resale is the fastest moving trend in the industry. A new report from ThredUp, the resale clothing website, predicts the overall secondhand apparel market will double in the next five years, to $77 billion.
APPAREL
Post Register

CONNELLY: The color of autumn -- Part 2

Now back to the yellow of autumn. The second key plant that for me is a harbinger of fall is goldenrod and it’s often incorrectly linked to hay fever. The pollen causing this allergic reaction is actually produced mainly by ragweed, blooming at the same time as the goldenrod but, unlike goldenrod, it’s pollinated by wind.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
breezejmu.org

Fashion tips and trends to show school spirit

When it comes to college game day, deciding what to wear to the game is an important choice, but finding an affordable and attractive option can be a chore. As difficult as it may be to find spirit clothes at a price that won’t break the bank, here are four websites that cater to college students looking for affordable clothes, as well as four DIY options to spice up your outfit.
APPAREL
houseandhome.com

10 Fall Fashion Trends To Inspire Your Decorating

While fall is often the time when we revamp our closets and pull out our coziest pieces (think chic knits and dark shades), this season’s runways took an unexpected turn with fabulous prints and saturated hues. These sartorial statements are working their way into homes as well, so we rounded up our top 10 fall fashion trends worthy of bringing into your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KXAN

Neckline Fashion Tips And Trends With Laura Elizabeth Jewelry

Laura Stuart, the founder of Laura Elizabeth Jewelry, joined Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about pairing and matching clothes/accessories with your neckline. Steph showcased clothes from her closet to go along with certain necklaces, earrings, rings, and cuffs from Laura Elizabeth:. Austin FC look: high neckline verde top paired with...
AUSTIN, TX
Hello Magazine

Decorating your home for autumn? Interior design trends for your star sign

Home interior trends not only change every year but also every season – and every star sign may have different preferences when it comes to their decor. With the days getting shorter and the weather getting cooler, it's time to start decorating your home for autumn, whether that's embracing Halloween, adding autumnal colours or investing in seasonal wreaths. Sylvia James at Housetastic.co.uk has revealed what autumnal trends would suit each zodiac sign based on their personality traits. Keep scrolling to get inspiration...
HOME & GARDEN
thriveswla.com

Trends to Try – Fall Fashion 2021

Boutique and fashion line owner Kaysie Bolton sums up fall fashion trends this year in two words: kitchen sink. It means anything goes! That includes reaching back to the 90’s for inspiration in oversized silhouettes (but with bigger prints to balance things out) or throwing on an oversized shirt in place of a jacket. Bolton says, “In a year of supply and demand challenges and factory shutdowns, fashion is taking a cue from our global chaos and looking to social media and the streets for inspiration.” Sleek, neutral, and tailored? Check. Oversized with neon and patterns? Also check! If it feels right, wear it!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
detroitfashionnews.com

Looking Chic: Top Fashion Trends To Try This Fall

As you swap out your closet, hold onto those vibrant colors since they’re one of the many top fashion trends to try this fall. Plan your wardrobe with ease!. Fashion constantly shifts, so what was in last fall may not look chic in 2021. As the seasons change and the weather cools down, swap out your summer pastels for some autumn outfits! With this guide, you’ll know what the top fashion trends to try this fall are, so you can welcome the cool weather with style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy