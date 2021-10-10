Fashionable Colors of Autumn 2021 and Current Trends

Never thought I'd say it but maybe Kim Kardashian at the 2013 Met Gala was on to something? You may remember that her floral Givenchy gown, which she wore to the event while she was pregnant with North, was the subject of many memes, with people comparing the fabric of her look to the upholstery of a sofa. In 2019, she recalled that she "cried all the way home" after seeing them, but I think we all owe her a collective apology about that specific incident. She was simply ahead of her time because it's *actually* a serious 2021 trend.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO