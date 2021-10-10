UT researchers develop experimental vaccine for rheumatoid arthritis

An experimental vaccine developed by University of Toledo researchers is showing early promise in effectively preventing rheumatoid arthritis, a painful autoimmune disease that affects nearly 1 percent of the global population.

The research, led by Ritu Chakravarti, an autoimmune disease specialist who teaches at UT’s College of Medicine and Life Sciences, focuses on the protein 14-3-3 zeta, which researchers at first believed could potentially be a trigger for rheumatoid arthritis, because it is an antigen.

But the research team instead found just the opposite during initial animal model tests in rats.

The protein believed as the disease’s potential cause was actually preventing it and, when it was removed, tests resulted in severe early-onset arthritis in the animal models.

In response, researchers developed a protein-based vaccine using purified 14-3-3 zeta protein grown in a bacterial cell, and the results surprised them.

Test animals that received the vaccine built a quick and long-lasting response protecting them against the disease. Others from which the protein was removed had severe inflammation.

“When we saw this particular protein as an antigen, we thought, it’s bad,” Ms. Chakravarti said. “We are trained to think like that.

“All antigens aren’t bad,” she continued. “...We have to take science with open minds.”

Jenna McGowan, a member of the research team who received a master’s degree in bioinformatics from UT, said animals which didn’t receive the vaccine were much sicker than those which did.

“It’s really clear,” Ms. McGowan said about the difference. “I was surprised how effective the 14-3-3 treatment is. It’s like night and day.”

“When they get really inflamed, we have to put food at the bottom of the cage just to make sure that they’re able to eat,” she said.

Those which received the vaccine they would run around like normal.

The group’s findings were recently detailed in a paper published in the medical journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences . The researchers have filed a patent on the vaccine, and the next steps for its development are to secure funding to further develop safety and toxicity studies with hopes to eventually establish a pre-clinical trial.

That process traditionally takes years, Ms. Chakravarti said. But given how quickly vaccines have been developed during the coronavirus pandemic, a trial could come faster, she said.

“It will depend upon how much money we can get,” she said.

Rheumatoid arthritis occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and breaks down healthy tissue, affecting joints in the hands, wrists, ankles, and knees, among other parts of the body.

The disease, which presently has no cure, is typically treated with corticosteroids, broad scale immunosuppressive drugs, or biologics that target a specific inflammatory process.

Joshua Kim, a second-year UT medical student on the research team, said that while treatments exist, a vaccine would provide prevention without side effects. A vaccine’s development, he said, could be a massive breakthrough.

“[With] a lot of the treatments that we’re currently using for rheumatoid arthritis, there’s a risk of developing other diseases, or other opportunistic infections,” he said. “But the ones we discovered improved the bone quality without compromising other side effects. So I think it is very promising.”