Environment

How to convert a waste into a high added value product using green extraction technologies?

ciencia-e-vinho.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrape pomace is the main solid residue in the wine chain, representing 20% to 30% of the total volume of vinified grapes, consisting mainly of skin, seeds and pulp residues. The treatment and disposal of the by-product represent an economic and environmental challenge, since only 3% of this waste is recovered or reused (Garrido et al., 2019). Studies have shown the potential for using wine residue in human food, due to the high content of dietary fiber and phenolic compounds, which remain in the grape pomace after its extraction and transfer to wine (Bender et al., 2020). In recent years, cleaner and more environmentally friendly extraction methods have been developed and improved for the extraction of phenolic compounds (Moro et al., 2021), with the purpose of including safe and quality products in food products.

www.ciencia-e-vinho.com

