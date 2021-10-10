‘No Time To Die’ Kicks Off Domestic Box Office Run With $56M Weekend
Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die managed to nab $56 million during its debut weekend at the domestic box office. No Time To Die, the fifth film in Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond, and the 25th overall film in the franchise, slightly underdelivered domestically with an estimated $56 million debut. After stellar reviews and advanced ticket sales, it was expected that No Time To Die would rack up just over $60 million, a healthy number for Craig’s last stint as the character. Spectre and Skyfall opened to $70 million and $88.4 million, respectively.talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0