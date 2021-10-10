CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘No Time To Die’ Kicks Off Domestic Box Office Run With $56M Weekend

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die managed to nab $56 million during its debut weekend at the domestic box office. No Time To Die, the fifth film in Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond, and the 25th overall film in the franchise, slightly underdelivered domestically with an estimated $56 million debut. After stellar reviews and advanced ticket sales, it was expected that No Time To Die would rack up just over $60 million, a healthy number for Craig’s last stint as the character. Spectre and Skyfall opened to $70 million and $88.4 million, respectively.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Eyes Record $113M Overseas Opening

The wait was worth it for James Bond. No Time To Die — whose release was delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic — grossed $27.2 million on Friday from a raft of foreign markets for an impressive three-day international total of $51.4 million. The movie is opening in 54 markets a week ahead of its launch in North America on Oct. 8. That puts the 25th installment in the storied 007 franchise on course to come in ahead of expectations and clear $113 million in its foreign debut — the best launch of the pandemic era at the international box...
MOVIES
Variety

‘No Time to Die’ Ignites International Box Office With $119 Million Debut

James Bond is shaking things up the international box office. “No Time to Die,” the latest 007 adventure that doubles as Daniel Craig’s final outing as the suave British spy, kicked off overseas with a mighty $119 million from 54 foreign markets. Universal Pictures, who is releasing the film internationally, notes that “No Time to Die” is the first Hollywood release in pandemic times to generate more than $100 million without China. It’s notable because China has recently cemented its place as the world’s biggest movie market while attendance in the U.S. cratered during COVID-19, and the country can be make-or-break for...
MOVIES
The Independent

No Time to Die breaks British box office records

No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film, has broken British box office records. Across its opening weekend, the film has grossed more money than any other Bond film in history and has already become the biggest film of the year. No Time to Die has also broken...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rory Kinnear
Person
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Ben Whishaw
Person
Billy Magnussen
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Eyes $150M+ Global Box Office Weekend; U.S. Overperformance Hinges On Older Adults – Preview

To quote Daniel Craig in the latest No Time to Die Heineken commercial, the domestic box office opening and further offshore rollout of the 25th 007 title is poised to be “Well worth the wait.” All in, the upcoming global weekend of No Time to Die is expected to be at $150 million. Broken down, that’s another $90 million abroad including debuts in France, Russia and several second weekends via Universal and MGM territories. and at least $60 million domestic off conservative projections. As reported, the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed feature has $121M in overseas ticket sales. If No Time to Die over-indexes to numbers that...
MOVIES
940wfaw.com

‘No Time To Die’ Opens to $56M at B.O.

No Time to Die has snagged $145.5 million so far globally and $56 million at the domestic box office. No Time to Die is the fourth biggest Bond film (out of 25) at the domestic B.O. after Skyfall ($88.3M), Spectre ($70.4M) and Quantum of Solace ($67.5M). This is Daniel Craig‘s last outing as Bond, his fifth.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Run Time#Underdelivered#Paul Of House#Cia
mediapost.com

'No Time To Die' Underwhelms On Opening Weekend At $56M, Higher TV Ad Spend

Amid the largest-ever number of theaters for the James Bond franchise’s latest debut -- amid massive amounts of national TV advertising -- MGM’s “No Time To Die” underwhelmed in its U.S. opening weekend, at $56 million. The film debuted in 4,407 theaters and movie-theater analysts were projecting near or above...
NFL
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: ‘Halloween Kills’ will have a spooky good weekend

It looks like Halloween is coming early this year. All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 15-17, and “Halloween Kills” (dir. David Gordon Green) is the odds-on front-runner. Universal’s slasher flick is the direct sequel to “Halloween” (2018) and the 12th movie overall in the decades-long “Halloween” franchise. Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle are back once again as victim Laurie Strode and killer Michael Myers, with new cast members Anthony Michael Hall and Thomas Mann joining the spooky fun. Agree or disagree...
MOVIES
staradvertiser.com

Craig’s final Bond takes $56M at domestic box office

After over 18 months of pandemic delays, “No Time to Die” opened on target. The final James Bond film of the Daniel Craig era grossed $56 million from 4,407 North American theaters, according to studio estimates today, to easily take the first-place spot. It didn’t break any pandemic or 007...
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Box Office: ‘No Time To Die’ Spies $56M Stateside, $300M Worldwide

When it comes to James Bond, the global numbers were always going to be what counted most, which is a good thing for Daniel Craig’s swan song, No Time to Die. The oft-delayed film opened with $56M domestically to top the charts, easily beating the second weekend of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Even so, the number is below the $90M heights of Skyfall in 2012, and the $70M of Spectre in 2015. But, obviously, the situations are vastly different. Most importantly, the final run as 007 for Craig has hit $313M worldwide, and that’s without having opened in China.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
Daily Mail

Long-awaited James Bond movie No Time To Die makes a disappointing $56m in its opening weekend in the US - compared to $35m in the UK (which has five times fewer people and no vaccine or mask mandates)

The long-anticipated new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, made a disappointing $56million in its opening weekend in the US - sparking speculation vaccine and mask mandates may have put 007 fans off going to their local movie theater. No Time To Die had been predicted to make up...
MOVIES
Gamespot

No Time To Die Tops US Box Office Chart

Eighteen months after its initial release date--and a week after it hit some international territories--the Bond movie No Time To Die finally arrived US theaters. The movie has made $56 million in its first three days. This is a good result for any movie in the pandemic era, but it...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Opens to Killer $50.4M Despite Dual Peacock Launch

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills is doing killer business at the domestic box office, where it scared up the biggest debut of the pandemic era for a horror film or a movie opening simultaneously on the big screen and a streaming service. Green’s R-rated slasher pic earned $50.4 million from 3,705 theaters in North America. Halloween Kills also launched Friday on Universal’s sister streaming service, Peacock. Day-and-date releases, a controversial practice, have become commonplace during the pandemic as media conglomerates race to grow their streaming services and use feature movies as bait. Previously, Godzilla vs. Kong boasted the biggest domestic box office...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘No Time To Die’ opens top in North America on $56m, hits $300m global

After three pandemic delays Eon and MGM’s No Time To Die finally arrived in North American cinemas on $56m over the three-day weekend via United Artists Releasing (UAR). While the number one launch was slightly below estimates executives will be encouraged by the film’s international staying power that has pushed it past $300m at the global box office.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Scores Bloody Great $50.4 Million Debut, ‘The Last Duel’ Bombs

Universal and Blumhouse’s “Halloween Kills” topped the weekend box office with a $50.4 million debut, giving theater owners hope that the exhibition industry is experiencing a fall resurgence. That’s a bloody good showing for “Halloween Kills” considering that the film is being release simultaneously in theaters and on-demand via Peacock, NBCUniversal’s in-house Netflix challenger. That kind of distribution pattern has depressed ticket sales in recent months, with films like Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “The Suicide Squad” failing to resonate with moviegoers when they were made available at the same time on HBO Max. “Halloween Kills” scored...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy