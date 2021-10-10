‘No Time To Die’ Kicks Off Domestic Box Office Run With $56M Weekend

When it comes to James Bond, the global numbers were always going to be what counted most, which is a good thing for Daniel Craig’s swan song, No Time to Die. The oft-delayed film opened with $56M domestically to top the charts, easily beating the second weekend of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Even so, the number is below the $90M heights of Skyfall in 2012, and the $70M of Spectre in 2015. But, obviously, the situations are vastly different. Most importantly, the final run as 007 for Craig has hit $313M worldwide, and that’s without having opened in China.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO