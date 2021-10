When the studio gets rich on a box office hit, exhibition shares in that and there was certainly a downpour of cash for the latter thanks to the $90M pandemic domestic opening record of Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and also the $119M launch of MGM/UAR/Universal’s No Time to Die. The No. 1 circuit in the world, AMC Entertainment, announced this morning that they posted a new post-reopening record for weekend attendance as well as new post-opening records for ticket admission revenues and concessions thanks to both films. Between Thursday Sept. 30 and Sunday Oct. 3, 2.4 million-plus people watched movies at U.S....

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO